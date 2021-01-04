Jamul Indian Village of California Donates $75,000 to Regional Healthcare Agencies

Sharp Grossmont Hospital : Offers innovative, cutting-edge medical care as East San Diego County's largest healthcare facility, including one of the nation's most technologically advanced emergency rooms. It is uniquely qualified to care for older adults as accredited by the American College of Emergency Physicians.

: Offers innovative, cutting-edge medical care as largest healthcare facility, including one of the nation's most technologically advanced emergency rooms. It is uniquely qualified to care for older adults as accredited by the American College of Emergency Physicians. Southern Indian Health Council (SIHC ): Offers a comprehensive range of wellness, professional health care, dental, and social services to the members of SIHC's tribal consortium consisting of Barona, Campo , Ewiiaapaayp, JIV, La Posta, Manzanita, and Viejas, as well as to the members of other tribes and non-tribal members.

): Offers a comprehensive range of wellness, professional health care, dental, and social services to the members of SIHC's tribal consortium consisting of Barona, , Ewiiaapaayp, JIV, La Posta, Manzanita, and Viejas, as well as to the members of other tribes and non-tribal members. Indian Health Council, Inc. (IHC): Provides an array of health and wellness services and programs to the North San Diego County reservations of Inaja-Cosmit, La Jolla , Los Coyotes, Mesa Grande , Pala , Pauma, Rincon, San Pasqual, and Santa Ysabel .

Scott Evans, PharmD, MHA, Chief Executive Officer of Sharp Grossmont Hospital, stated, "We are incredibly grateful to Jamul Indian Village Tribe for their generous support of Sharp Grossmont Hospital's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The funds will go directly to support our efforts to care for our East County community and our caregivers as we continue to fight the pandemic."

An SIHC spokesperson commented that JIV's "generous donation will be used by SIHC to provide additional support, services, and activities for the Indian Child Social Services Department to promote stability and security for American Indian children and families." IHC will similarly use the JIV donations to support Native American children and families and its Chief Executive Officer Orvin Hanson stated, "We are very thankful for the Tribe's generosity!"

JIV Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto stated, "As we reflect on the past year, the Tribe wanted to give back to those who have been impacted by COVID-19. We are donating these funds to honor the courage and resilience of our front-line healthcare workers and to support the children and families who are suffering as a result of the pandemic. We are truly grateful for the extraordinary and tireless efforts of each of these organizations and their workers."

About Jamul Indian Village of California (JIV or Tribe)

JIV is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, health care, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2016. For more information about JIV, please visit jamulindianvillage.com .

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

###

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

[email protected]

SOURCE Jamul Indian Village of California

Related Links

http://www.jamulindianvillage.com/

