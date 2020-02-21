Jamul Indian Village Tribal Leaders to Speak at TGPN's 2020 Women in Tribal Gaming Symposium

JAMUL, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a top sponsorship and significant speaking responsibilities, Jamul Indian Village (JIV) will have a major role at the upcoming Tribal Game Protection Network's (TGPN) 2020 Women in Tribal Gaming Symposium. The event will take place February 25-27, 2020 at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, located at 49500 Seminole Drive in Cabazon, CA. The TGPN Women in Tribal Gaming Symposium is an annual gathering of tribal government and gaming industry leaders from around the country. Presentations, offered in a wide variety of topics, are designed for gaming professionals committed to developing themselves professionally and leading their organizations.

Jamul Casino and JIV leadership will have a strong presence at the symposium. In addition to sponsoring the event at the Platinum level, JIV Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto will offer the keynote address entitled, "Leading Change and Overcoming Challenges" on February 26, 2020 from 9:15 – 10:15 am. Frances Amado, Operations Manager for JIV, will be part of the panel titled, "Personal Empowerment: Overcoming the Fears that Hold You Back" on February 27 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm. Additional Jamul Casino and JIV tribal leadership will also be speaking on panels throughout the conference.

Chairwoman Pinto has been involved with the JIV Tribal Council since 1997. In 2015, she was the first woman elected Chairwoman of the JIV, and has led the Tribe to make significant economic progress on its path to self-reliance. In April 2016, under Ms. Pinto's leadership, the JIV oversaw the development of a world-class gaming facility on its reservation. In October 2016, Jamul Casino (formerly the Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego) opened, creating nearly 1,000 permanent jobs. She continues working to expand the Tribe's land base and increase economic opportunities for members of the JIV. She is also co-founder of the Acorns to Oaks tribal program, which organizes activities designed to help prevent drug and alcohol abuse and teen pregnancy, and promote education.

Erica M. Pinto, Chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village of California, states, "It's very rewarding being a part of the tribal gaming community. There are so many exceptional women in tribal gaming leadership positions, and it's truly an honor to be among their ranks."

Jamul Indian Village of California is one of 13 federally recognized tribes that are part of the Kumeyaay Nation, with roots in east San Diego County going back 12,000 years. The Tribe uses revenue and resources from Jamul Casino to fund educational opportunities, healthcare, and housing initiatives for its members, and projects that benefit the surrounding community, through a tribal-state gaming compact with the State of California signed in 2015. For more information about Jamul Indian Village of California, please visit jamulindianvillage.com.

Opened in 2016, the recently rebranded Jamul Casino, located in Jamul, California, is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned entity of Jamul Indian Village of California. The $430 million casino features over 1,600 slot machines, 39 live table games, and a dedicated poker room with weekly tournaments; free shuttle service from various locations in San Diego; live entertainment; and seven restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

