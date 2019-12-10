Jan Adams Appointed Chief Scientific Officer for Grünenthal

Jan brings over 15 years of experience in healthcare and the biopharmaceutical industry. He joined Grünenthal in July 2017 as Head Corporate Strategy and Portfolio Management, working at the interface between strategy, research, development and commercial. Prior to joining Grünenthal, he served as a member of the global R&D Leadership Team at Takeda in Boston, where he held the position of Head Strategic Management & Planning. Previously, Jan was a leader in McKinsey & Company's global Pharmaceutical and Medical Products practice working with clients in Europe, US and Asia. He started his career as a resident in cardiology and a project leader in Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Novartis. Jan is a Medical Doctor by training, married and has two children.

"I'm very happy to continue working with Jan as CSO. He has accompanied us through our transformation process and led the development and implementation of our new R&D strategy and operating model, which puts us in an even stronger position to deliver meaningful innovation to patients and live up to our vision of a world free of pain," Gabriel Baertschi, Grünenthal CEO, said. "I'm glad to welcome Jan as a new member of the Corporate Executive Board. I firmly believe that his appointment will give Grünenthal's new R&D organisation continuity after a major transformation and sets us up for success to fully execute on our strategy," Wilhelm Moll, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, added.

"I am very much looking forward to continuing my work at Grünenthal as Chief Scientific Officer and to further building our pipeline of highly innovative assets addressing the high unmet medical needs in the area of pain," Jan Adams, Grünenthal CSO, said. "Research and Development is at the core of our strategy and we drive promising assets with a wide range of therapeutic modalities and a strong network around the globe."

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better – and innovation is our passion. We are focussing all of our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a world free of pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in more than 100 countries. In 2018, Grünenthal employed around 4,900 people and achieved sales of € 1.3 bn.

