Jan Buberl Appointed President of Performance Products Division

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is pleased to announce that Jan Buberl has been appointed President of the Performance Products Division effective August 1, 2024. Upon announcing Jan's appointment, Huntsman Chairman, President and CEO Peter Huntsman stated:

"I am excited for Jan to assume leadership of our Performance Products Division and join the Huntsman executive leadership team. He brings to the role deep global experience and a track record of success at Huntsman and previous companies. I look forward to working closely with him."

For the last five years, Jan has served as Vice President of Huntsman Polyurethanes, Americas, and as a director of our Chinese PO/MTBE joint venture with Sinopec. He previously worked at Venator (formerly Huntsman Pigments) and spent sixteen years with BASF in various global roles, including leading the development of BASF's North America corporate strategy.

Jan earned his master's degree in international marketing from the University of Ludwigshafen, Germany in 2000 and an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2001.

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded corporation headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, in the United States of America. Huntsman is a global downstream, differentiated, and specialty chemicals company. For more than 50 years, we have been using science and ingenuity to innovate and create products that enable more sustainable and comfortable lives for millions of people around the world. In 2023, Huntsman had more than 6,000 associates working in nearly 60 manufacturing, research and development (R&D), and operations facilities in 25 countries. Through our three divisions, we produce approximately 6,250 products to serve a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets including aerospace, transportation, building and construction, consumer goods, energy and fuels, and food preservation. For more information about Huntsman, please visit www.huntsman.com.

