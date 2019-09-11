Jan Jones Blackhurst Joins Caesars Entertainment's Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers, today announced that Janis "Jan" Jones Blackhurst has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 5, 2019, subject to regulatory approval. Ms. Blackhurst, who has been a senior executive at Caesars since 1999, will continue in her current role, Executive Vice President, Public Policy & Corporate Responsibility, until October 1, 2019. Ms. Blackhurst replaces Richard Schifter who has resigned as a director effective September 5, 2019.

During her 20 years at Caesars, Ms. Blackhurst helped develop and grow the industry's first Responsible Gaming practices to include an ambassador model for the gaming industry and the first industry code of commitment. Under her leadership, Caesars Entertainment has earned a perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for 10 consecutive years. Most recently, she led the Company's Gender Equity Initiative. Ms. Blackhurst also served as Chair of the Caesars Foundation, strengthening communities through philanthropic activities and corporate gifts

"Jan is not only a driven and accomplished leader, but she is also a legend in Las Vegas – the city's first woman mayor and a popular leader in business and politics – and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Board," said James Hunt, Chairman of Caesars Entertainment. "With her appointment, Caesars will continue to benefit from her vast experience, expertise and incredible relationships and I am confident she will bring valuable leadership and insight to our board."

"Jan has had a groundbreaking career in the gaming industry and I am happy she will remain with us as a board member and trusted advisor," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Jan is known and widely respected for helping create a diverse, inclusive workplace, advancing environmental stewardship, advocating for important social issues and contributing giving to individuals, families and communities in need. Caesars has been very fortunate to develop and refine its social responsibility practices under her leadership. I thank Jan for her 20 years of distinguished service to our Company, our team members and the communities we serve."

Ms. Blackhurst commented: "I am delighted and honored to be joining the Board of Caesars. I have tremendous respect for Jim, Tony and the other board members and I look forward to working with them. I will continue to advocate that Caesars takes a leading role as a responsible corporate citizen. I am proud of the course we have charted and committed to continuing it."

Ms. Blackhurst serves on numerous boards, including the Board of Directors for the U. S. Chamber of Commerce and the Women's Leadership Board at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. She is chairwoman of the Nevada Resort Association and Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

She has also received many recognitions and accolades throughout her career including the Americanism Award from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Woman of Diversity Award for "100 Years of Influence - Women Shaping the First 100 Years of Las Vegas", Outstanding Service in a Land-based Industry from Totally Gaming, PR News CSR Professional of the Year and was named by the Las Vegas Business Press as one of its "Women Who Mean Business." In 2014, she was one of the first women to be inducted into the American Gaming Association (AGA) Gaming Hall of Fame.

Ms. Blackhurst holds a bachelor's degree in English from Stanford University and attended the University of Southern California's School of Food Marketing Management.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.caesars.com

