Jan Lundberg Joins TB Alliance Board of Directors

"I have been a part of the research, discovery and development of new treatments in a variety of therapeutic areas, and it is clear that the development of new, innovative treatments for tuberculosis is urgently needed," said Dr. Lundberg. "I am thrilled to be serving on the TB Alliance Board as the organization works to address this unmet need and improve the lives of millions of people impacted by this disease around the world."

Dr. Lundberg was responsible for global research and development (R&D) management during his tenure at Eli Lilly, which included the approval of 12 products over his nearly eight-and-a-half-year tenure. In his previous role at AstraZeneca he was global head of discovery research, including for infectious diseases and a TB Research facility in Bangalore, India.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Lundberg join as a member of the Board," said Dr. Mel Spigelman, President and CEO of TB Alliance. "As we continue to advance the discovery and development of transformative TB drug regimens, his expertise and experience will be a tremendous benefit to TB Alliance and our goal of ending TB."

In addition to his experience at Eli Lilly, Dr. Lundberg is the cofounder of Aerocrine AB and currently serves on the boards of Ardelyx, Betagenon and Image Analysis Group. He was a professor in the Department of Pharmacology at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and has been a member of several governmental committees in both the European Union and the United States. Dr. Lundberg received his medical education from the University of Gothenburg and a Ph.D. from the Karolinska Institute.

