Jan Marini Skin Research & Restore Hyper Wellness Announce New Partnership

Restore Hyper Wellness Expands Skin Health Offerings with 4 Facials, 4 Chemical Peels, and Retail Home Care Solutions from Jan Marini Skin Research

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Hyper Wellness , a leader in proactive health and wellness services with over 220 studios across 40 states, is proud to announce a new partnership with Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. (JMSR), a leading provider of professional skincare and aesthetic solutions. This collaboration enhances Restore's Skin Health services, offering innovative, science-backed solutions to help clients achieve their skincare goals.

The partnership enables Restore Hyper Wellness to expand its Skin Health services with results-driven facials, zero-downtime chemical peels, and award-winning retail for home care and maintenance. These offerings address common skin concerns such as fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, acne, and age-related skin quality and volume changes caused by environmental damage.

John Connors, CEO of Jan Marini Skin Research, stated, "We are committed to building exceptional partnerships with the top restorative wellness locations nationwide. Restore Hyper Wellness is recognized as both the premier restorative wellness brand and the fastest growing in the category."

"We are thrilled to partner with Jan Marini Skin Research to bring their award-winning skincare solutions to Restore studios nationwide," said Steve Welch, CEO of Restore Hyper Wellness. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering innovative services that empower our clients to take charge of their health and feel their best. With Jan Marini's proven expertise and Restore's focus on holistic wellness, we are redefining our competitive offerings by combining professional Skin Health services with personalized care plans from our licensed experts."

This partnership underscores Restore Hyper Wellness's mission to expand the limits of personal health and performance to help people do more of what they love through personalized science-backed therapies.

Clients can show their skin some love—just in time for Valentine's Day—with Restore Hyper Wellness's Skin Health services powered by Jan Marini. For more information, view all of Restore's new Skin Health services .

About Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc.

A San Jose, CA. based company founded in 1994, Jan Marini Skin Research®, Inc. is a recognized leader and innovator in the professionally dispensed skin care market segment. JMSR is dedicated to providing proven solutions for top skin concerns and supported by numerous industry-first innovations, peer-review published studies, and industry recognitions and awards.

About Restore Hyper Wellness:

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore is expanding the limits of personal health and performance, to help people do more of what they love through personalized, science-backed therapies. Restore delivers expert guidance and an extensive array of cutting-edge wellness therapies integrated under one roof, including Cryotherapy , Red Light Therapy , Infrared Sauna , Compression , IV Drip Therapy , Niagen (NR), Intramuscular (IM) Shots, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Neveskin, Hydrafacial™ and more. With 220+ studios nationwide, Restore is the largest direct-to-consumer proactive healthcare provider.

Contact:

[email protected]

+1(408)620-3600

SOURCE Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc.