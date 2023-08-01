Jan-Patrick Schmitz Appointed Chief Executive Officer of John Hardy

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Hardy (the "Company"), an artisan, hand-crafted jewelry brand, today announced that it has named Jan-Patrick Schmitz as Chief Executive Officer. To ensure a smooth transition, President and Interim CEO Audrey Finci will continue to support the Company as an advisor and remain a member of John Hardy's Board of Directors.

Schmitz, a renowned luxury goods executive, brings a wealth of consumer and retail experience to John Hardy. Most recently, he served as CEO of Muirbury & Co., an independent firm he founded that specializes in building product-centric, premium brands across distinct consumer sectors. Previously, he served as Global CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of the WÜSTHOF Group. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly 20 years at Richemont, where he held various senior leadership roles at Montblanc, including President and CEO of Montblanc North America, Head of Supply Chain Management, and President & CEO of Montblanc Japan. Schmitz holds several director roles for global luxury goods and consumer-focused brands, including Timeless Wines, Thornwillow, and Pollaro.

"John Hardy prides itself on its authenticity and community values, and I look forward to contributing to the company's success while upholding the brand's important commitment to sustainable luxury business practices and craftsmanship," said Schmitz. "I'm excited to work closely with Reed and the rest of the talented team as we build on John Hardy's artisan heritage to accelerate growth."

"Patrick brings valuable knowledge of the luxury market, a deep understanding of today's consumer, and a history of building and growing premier luxury goods businesses. He also embodies the level of determination, drive, and passion that makes John Hardy so unique, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the family," said Audrey Finci, John Hardy President and Interim CEO. "It has been a privilege to work with such an exceptional team these past years and lead the company on an interim basis. As Patrick gets settled, I'm committed to ensuring a seamless transition and can't wait to witness John Hardy's continued success."

Reed Krakoff, Creative Chairman of John Hardy, added, "Patrick's successful track record gives us the utmost confidence that he will create exciting new opportunities for John Hardy. I look forward to guiding John Hardy together. With his curated expertise and strong alignment with our culture, we are confident Patrick is the right person to lead John Hardy through this next chapter."

About John Hardy
Our jewelry is shaped by the rituals of Bali, the rituals of our craftsmanship, and the rituals of those who wear us. We weave together age-old knowledge and a pioneering vision to honor our interlinked pasts, presents, and futures. 

