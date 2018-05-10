Jan Price, National Director of Women's HealthCare and Neurology Medical Science Liaisons Teams at Bayer, Honored as Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Luminary

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan Price, National Director of Women's HealthCare and Neurology Medical Science Liaisons Teams at Bayer was honored as a Luminary by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) at its annual Woman of the Year event, Thursday, May 3, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Nearly 2,500 leaders from across the industry gathered to celebrate the work of 33 Luminaries and other prominent honorees who are collaborating as a "united force for change" to advance women's impact and influence in the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Jan Price, National Director of Women's HealthCare and Neurology Medical Science Liaisons Teams at Bayer and 2018 recipient of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) Luminary Award. Jan Price (third from left) standing with several other Luminary Award honorees at the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) annual Woman of the Year event, Thursday, May 3, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

HBA Luminaries are professionals with more than 20 years of professional industry experience, serve as a role model in their company, actively mentor and sponsor others and are a shining example of transformational leadership that the organization wants to formally recognize.

Price, who has served in various roles with Bayer for most of the past 17 years, has throughout her career held critical marketing and scientific posts at other major health science companies. A graduate of Montclair State University, she also holds a master's degree in chemistry from this institution as well as an MBA in pharmaceutical studies and marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

"I am very proud of Jan's accomplishments," said Carsten Brunn, Bayer's President of Pharmaceuticals, Americas Region. "Her commitment to mentoring others is the hallmark of a generous and thoughtful leader. She has been an inspiration to future leaders in the organization and is an example of our Four Focus Behaviors – Collaboration, Experimentation, Customer-Focus and Trust."

"The love that she gets from that team I've rarely seen in my career," said Edio Zampaglione, Bayer's vice president of U.S. Medical Affairs, Women's Healthcare and Neurology. "She just is truly the quintessential team player and collaborator and problem solver. She exemplifies all the key core values we have at Bayer, and even all the key core values of being a decent human being and leader."

Bayer: Science for a Better Life

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

About the HBA:

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With more than 40 chapters throughout the U.S., and in Europe, the HBA serves a community of nearly 50,000 individuals and 125 corporate partners. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; access to thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills, and high-profile opportunities to recognize the significant contributions by individuals and organizations who are effectively advocating for gender parity in the healthcare and life science industry. For more information, visit HBAnet.org.

#HBAWOTY18 #HBAimpact #4GenParity

Contact:

Dan Childs

Bayer U.S.

Email: daniel.childs@bayer.com

Office: 862-404-7744

Mobile: 973-437-0809

Social Media Channels

- Facebook: BayerUnitedStates

- Twitter: BayerUS

- Instagram: BayerUS

- YouTube: BayerUS

Bayer® and the Bayer Cross® are registered trademarks of Bayer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer Group or subgroup management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jan-price-national-director-of-womens-healthcare-and-neurology-medical-science-liaisons-teams-at-bayer-honored-as-healthcare-businesswomens-association-luminary-300646706.html

SOURCE Bayer

Related Links

http://www.bayer.us

