Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting Set to Continue Momentum Through the Second Half of 2021

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting – one of the largest commercial cleaning franchise brands in the country – is continuing to provide cleaning and disinfecting measures to help create a safe environment for business owners, employees, and customers across the nation. JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting saw continued success transitioning from 2020 to 2021, with incredible growth due to the rise in demand for recurring cleaning and disinfecting services. The brand expects its growth to continue as we enter the second half of the year as business owners are committed to prioritizing the safety of their employees and customers, especially with the approach of Fall and Winter.

"We weren't entirely sure what to expect in the beginning of the year as the pandemic continued to ravage the nation. Halfway through the year, we've seen safety mandates change across the country, leaving many Americans feeling confused and vulnerable," said Gary Bauer, president of Jan-Pro Systems International. "We expect the demand for our experts at JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting to continue through the second half of 2021 as the country reopens, ensuring everyone's safety through regular foundational cleaning and supported with routine disinfecting."

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting looks to finish 2021 strong after touting impressive numbers over the past year. Here are some of their biggest achievements:

Over $600M in system wide sales

in system wide sales The system has grown over 19% in the last year, with 15+% as of May, and growth is expected to continue

Their markets achieved 4-5 times growth in disinfecting services, as disinfecting services became 25% of their recurring billings

Additionally, JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting launched their Protect Tomorrow campaign earlier this year, as Americans have become hyperconscious of their health and safety. With this heightened awareness, the brand intends to use the Protect Tomorrow campaign to highlight the importance of regular cleaning services, how this contributes to the health of workers, and help reduce the costs for businesses associated with sick leave.

"Employees and customers will want to know how their local businesses and leaders are keeping them safe," added Bauer. "It will also be crucial for business owners and their employees to be able to explain how they are creating a safe and clean environment as the reopening process across the country continues and we move towards cold and flu season."

And now businesses will be held to a higher standard than ever before when it comes to cleaning and disinfecting. To meet this standard, businesses can trust the JAN-PRO Signature Clean® used alongside their proprietary disinfection system, EnviroShield® to provide facilities with the ultimate level of protection.

Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting has the technology available to disinfect businesses and facilities of all kinds. JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting's EnviroShield® system is the same system used to disinfect hospital operating rooms.

It uses an EPA-rated disinfectant that is the safest in its class while killing 99.9% of harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

The electrostatic spraying nozzle disinfects all sides of objects, including the bottom side of handles and knobs.

It's environmentally friendly and safe enough for everyday use without leaving any residue or odor.

Looking ahead, JAN-PRO is ready to continue to grow its brands and exceed customers' expectations, looking to end 2021 strong.

15 new JAN-PRO Franchise Development owners have entered the system in the last 12 months

65 territories in the US and several international markets have been made available, demonstrating tremendous growth opportunities

JAN-PRO Systems International has recently made an additional 65 regional territories available across the United States and several international markets to bring their proven business model to more customers. With that expansion will come the opportunity to help more aspiring business owners enter into business for themselves. Currently, the brand is looking to expand its presence in a number of areas including: Madison, WI; Des Moines, IA; Sioux Falls, SD; Myrtle Beach, SC; Wichita, KS and many more.

For more information about JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting, please visit: jan-pro.com

About Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting

Founded in 1991, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting is the largest commercial cleaning franchise in the country with over 8,000 small business owners. The commercial cleaning brand culture is built on trust, reliability and excellence in cleaning. Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting requires its franchise owners to complete extensive training and certification on Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting brand standards, the latest technologies, Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting branded programs, and the latest cleaning techniques and a checklist of services. The combination of proprietary processes like the EnviroShield® disinfecting process — the same cleaning process used to disinfect hospital operating rooms — an extensive cleaning regimen each visit, and ongoing training keep the Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting brand the leader in commercial cleaning. For more information, please visit jan-pro.com

JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting is a brand under JAN-PRO Systems International. The JAN-PRO System consists of three tiers. The first tier consists of JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchisees that perform cleaning and disinfecting services for their customers. The second tier consists of JAN-PRO Franchise Development sub-franchisors that sell JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting franchises and provide outsourced business support and coaching to its franchisees. JAN-PRO Systems International is the third tier. They develop systems and provide brand governance, leadership and guidance to help promote and develop the JAN-PRO Franchise Development and JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting brands respectively.

