Jana Buck Promoted To Code Corporation's Chief Operations Officer

Commenting on her time with the company, Buck says, "I've enjoyed working for Code for almost two decades surrounded by an intelligent, hardworking, and motivated team who have been instrumental in Code's success." When asked about her plans in this position, she added, "With this promotion, I can drive business performance and operational excellence throughout the organization and help take Code to the next level."

Kent Hansen, Code CEO, applauded Buck's work. "Jana's drive and dedication are significant factors in Code's growth, and we are excited to watch her continue to shine in this new role." Hansen also added, "Jana's efforts on behalf of Code are part of what makes this a company our customers want to continue doing business with."

About Code

For over 20 years, Code has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code's scanning technology consistently delivers unparalleled, image-based scanning and decoding performance industries depend on worldwide. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading data capture solutions that include both hardware and software products.

Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, with regional headquarters in the Netherlands. For more information, visit https://www.codecorp.com/

