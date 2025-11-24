JANA PARTNERS APPLAUDS SIX FLAGS' CEO HIRE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON INVESTOR GROUP

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners ("JANA"), which along with its partners collectively owns an economic interest of approximately 9% in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) ("Six Flags" or the "Company"), applauds the Company's hiring of John Reilly as President & CEO. JANA also today announced that Glenn Murphy has de-grouped from the JANA-led investor group to advance discussions with Six Flags on a potential senior leadership role with the Board.

As previously disclosed, Dave Habiger remains de-grouped from the JANA-led investor group to enable him to pursue a complementary, but separate, opportunity involving the Company.

