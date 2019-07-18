Janam Introduces New "Android Enterprise Recommended" Rugged Touch Computer

WOODBURY, N.Y., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Janam Technologies LLC, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers that capture data and communicate wirelessly, today introduced the industry's most rugged touch computer with a 5-inch display and Google's "Android Enterprise Recommended" (AER) certification. As part of the AER program, Janam's XT200 runs feature-rich Android 8 (Oreo), can be upgraded to Android 9 (Pie) and supports five years of software security patches.

The XT200 is built to thrive in the most demanding retail, direct store delivery and field service environments. From inventory tracking to point of sale to proof of delivery, Janam's new XT200 streamlines operations, delivers optimal efficiency and elevates the customer experience.

KEY FACTS

The XT200 combines a surprisingly sleek, uncompromisingly rugged smartphone-like design with the latest technological advancements – delivering a super light and highly ergonomic solution that empowers mobile workers and improves process efficiencies.

As part of Google's AER program, the XT200 meets the most demanding enterprise requirements, receives 90-day security patches for five years and is guaranteed to stay up-to-date for businesses in need of a longer product lifecycle.

For fast, reliable and secure connectivity inside and outside the four walls, the XT200 includes Wi-Fi Fast Roaming connectivity, 4G LTE for lightning-fast voice and data, and support for instant Push-to-Talk (PTT).

With high-performing 2D imaging technology, the XT200 delivers best-in-class read range, unrivaled accuracy and extraordinary motion tolerance for superior barcode scanning performance on even the most poorly printed barcodes. Integrated RFID and NFC reading capabilities, along with 13MP/5MP rear- and front-facing cameras, provide XT200 users with everything needed to address a wide spectrum of data capture needs.

The XT200 is built to survive multiple drops to concrete across a wide temperature range per MIL-STD 810G and is sealed to IP67 standards for protection against water, dust and more.

With a 2900mAh standard battery and optional 5800mAh extended battery, as well as a low-power, blazing fast, octa-core processor, the XT200 provides extended-shift battery life and outperforms competitive devices.

A standard 2-year warranty provides customers with both peace of mind and the level of service they expect, at no additional cost, with optional Comprehensive Service plans available to those that want to further extend their mobile computing investment.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies

"Janam has a long history of supporting products and operating systems well past their official end-of-life dates. We're thrilled to participate in Google's AER program with the new XT200, committing to long-term enterprise support that our customers already expect from us, while once again raising the bar for our competitors."

About Janam

Janam Technologies LLC is a leading provider of rugged, handheld computing devices for mobile workers. Janam combines deep industry knowledge with advanced technologies to deliver products and accessories that increase productivity, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction. Specializing in purpose-built mobile computers that scan barcodes, read RFID/NFC data and communicate wirelessly, Janam offers products that are designed to run mission-critical applications in retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and logistics. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

