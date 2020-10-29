Janam Introduces State-of-the-Art Rugged Gun

KEY FACTS

Powered by Android 9 (Pie) with Google Mobile Services and upgradeable to future OS versions, XG4 is part of Google's "Android Enterprise Recommended" (AER) program which provides an industry-best extended lifecycle.

With a brilliant, 4.3-inch, capacitive touch screen protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and a choice of three highly functional and ergonomic keypads, XG4 is specially designed for organizations that seek a versatile tool for capturing business-critical data.

XG4 is ideal for mobile workers performing line-of-business applications across the supply chain, including inventory management, stocking and replenishment, shipping, receiving, cross docking and e-commerce fulfillment, among others.

Equipped with a high-capacity 5700mAh battery pack, XG4 provides long-lasting power and allows users to rapidly swap a battery to eliminate downtime.

XG4 offers superior 1D/2D barcode scanning speeds, maximum motion tolerance and excellent reading capability for poorly printed barcodes. Janam's XG4-ER offers impressive extended-range scanning up to 66 feet away with Honeywell's industry-leading EX30 near/far imager.

With dual-band Wi-Fi with Fast Roaming and support for MU-MIMO, XG4 delivers lightning-fast access to voice and data for reliable connectivity.

Ultra-rugged yet impressively light at only 18.5 ounces (526 grams), XG4 can withstand 7-foot/ 2.4m drops to concrete per MIL-STD-810G and is sealed to IP65 standard for protection against dust and jetting water.

A standard 2-year warranty provides customers with both peace of mind and the level of service they require, at no additional cost, with optional Comprehensive Service plans available to those who want to further extend their mobile computing investment.

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies

"With the rapid growth of the on-demand economy, businesses of all types and sizes are experiencing unprecedented pressure to provide better products, better service and better pricing, in an operating environment greatly challenged by a global pandemic. Outfitted with the most advanced mobile computing technology available today, Janam's XG4 is purpose-built to help organizations across multiple industries modernize their supply chains."

About Janam

Janam Technologies LLC is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam's handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam's contactless access solutions enable enterprises of all types and sizes to increase throughput, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and meaningfully improve the customer and associate experience. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

Products or services mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

