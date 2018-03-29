Janam Launches Industry's Most Versatile Rugged Mobile Computer

With a brilliant 4.3-inch capacitive touch screen and backlit numeric keypad, the XM75 is one of the only rugged mobile computers that is specially designed for mobile workers that prefer keypad and touch screen functionality in the same device.

Pocketable and powerful, the new XM75 meets all the requirements of the most demanding environments, including transportation, logistics, route accounting, direct store delivery and field service.

KEY FACTS

Weighing only 10.5 ounces, the XM75 is one of the lightest yet most rugged devices in its class and is packed with advanced features to accelerate workflows in every industry.

The XM75 supports the enterprise-ready Android operating system with Google Mobile Services (GMS) and provides the latest technological advancements to help companies boost productivity, streamline operations and improve the customer experience.

The XM75 offers the latest in barcode scanning technology with a 2D imager that delivers unmatched scan speed, ultra-fast motion tolerance and superior reading capability for even the most poorly printed barcodes.

Offering 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth, the XM75 provides lightning fast and reliable access to voice and data applications inside the enterprise and out in the field.

With IP67 sealing, as well as the ability to withstand 5 foot/ 1.5m drops to concrete, the rugged XM75 is built to survive extreme temperatures, shocks and exposure to elements.

A standard 2-year warranty provides customers with both peace of mind and the level of service they require, at no additional cost, with optional Comprehensive Service plans available to those that want to further extend their mobile computing investment.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies

"A large segment of our customer base is looking for a key-based rugged mobile computer, not one of the many copycat devices with zero differentiation now flooding the market. Janam's XM75 provides the best of both worlds for organizations that want a rugged mobile computer with a slim smartphone-like design, but don't want to choose between a keypad and touch screen."

Jeff West, Hardware and Sales Support, Infor Global Solutions

"We work with Janam because, like us, they put the user experience first. With its especially fast processing speed, responsive touch screen, intuitive keypad and superior design, the XM75 rugged mobile computer addresses our customers' real-world requirements and is one of the most versatile devices on the market."

About Janam

Janam Technologies LLC is a leading provider of rugged, handheld computing devices for mobile workers. Janam combines deep industry knowledge with advanced technologies to deliver products and accessories that increase productivity, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction. Specializing in purpose-built mobile computers that scan barcodes and communicate wirelessly, Janam offers products that are designed to run mission-critical applications in retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and logistics. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

Products or services mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

