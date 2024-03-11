Janam Unveils Breakthrough All-in-One UHF RFID Reader for Supply Chain Operations

XR2 sets a new benchmark in RFID technology with unmatched speed, accuracy and affordability

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MODEX 2024 – Janam Technologies, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, today announced the launch of its XR2 UHF RFID Reader – an all-in-one device designed for real-time tracking and unprecedented visibility into the location and status of items throughout the supply chain.

Built to thrive in demanding warehouse, manufacturing and logistics operations, XR2 combines the most advanced RAIN RFID technology with a sleek, intuitive and ergonomic design that sets a new standard for power and performance. Superior sensitivity, long-range RFID reading and lightning-fast processing speeds bring enormous value to inventory management, asset tracking and other line-of-business applications.

KEY FACTS

XR2 is a state-of-the-art, handheld RFID reader that optimizes workflow in the most challenging environments. It helps businesses tackle the complexities of modern supply chains with efficiency and precision and sets a new benchmark for what's possible in asset tracking and inventory management.

XR2 is priced to deliver unparalleled value to enterprise customers that don't want to spend more than is necessary to acquire a superior, uncompromising, all-in-one UHF RFID reader.

Powered by the industry-leading Impinj E710 reader chip, XR2 guarantees exceptional signal clarity and incorporates self-jammer cancellation to ensure robust tag detection in areas with a high concentration of tags. Capable of scanning more than 1,000 EPC Class 1 Gen 2 tags per second and from up to 60 feet away, XR2 delivers new levels of efficiency in asset management and inventory control, significantly reducing the time and labor required for businesses of all types and sizes.

Equipped with an advanced Honeywell 1D/2D imager for high-throughput capture of even the most difficult-to-read barcodes, XR2 ensures every barcode is acquired and decoded swiftly and accurately.

With JanamConnect®, an optional multi-carrier SIM card solution available to XR2 users, businesses gain access to the best-performing cellular networks worldwide, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and more than 600 other networks.

XR2's built-in GPS functionality not only provides accurate location data but also enhances asset tracking and management. By merging precise tag location information with RFID data, XR2 enables businesses to gain business-critical insights into asset logistics, streamline operations and significantly boost efficiencies across the modern supply chain.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies

"With XR2, Janam is introducing a transformative solution that will drastically improve how businesses view and manage their assets across the supply chain. Now that we're part of HID, a global powerhouse in the RFID industry, we're especially excited about adding world-class UHF tag reading ability that thrills our customers in terms of performance and affordability."

About Janam

Janam Technologies, now part of HID, is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam's handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam's contactless access solutions enable enterprises of all types and sizes to increase throughput, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and meaningfully improve the customer and associate experience. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

