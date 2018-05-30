Janam Wins Manufacturer of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

Varlink's Manufacturer of the Year award honors partner excellence and Varlink's thriving relationship with a mobile computing manufacturer. The award recognizes a supplier that demonstrates year-over-year business growth and the ability to always deliver innovative products and superior service and support.

Earning the Manufacturer of the Year award is a testament to the strength of Janam's relationship with Varlink and the added value the company brings to the mobile computing market. As a top performing business partner, Janam plays a critical role in Varlink's ability to deliver best-in-class solutions to its customers.

Varlink presented long-term partner Janam with the Manufacturer of the Year award during its recent Meet the Manufacturer event. This exciting annual event brings together leading hardware manufacturers with IT resellers, solution providers and system integrators to explore the best ways to address enterprise customers' business challenges.

As a leading Value Added Distributor of mobile computing hardware, Varlink is committed to helping manufacturers like Janam expand their reseller base and grow their business in the U.K.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Robert Hurt, General Manager, EMEA, Janam Technologies

"Partnerships prosper when both companies are committed to excellence. Our strong relationship with Varlink is a driving force behind the significant business growth we have both achieved over the past year. Janam is honored to be recognized two years in a row by Varlink for our unwavering focus on innovation and for delivering highly-competitive offerings."

Mike Pullon, CEO, Varlink

"Varlink recognizes that the service that we give to our customers is heavily reliant on the relationships that we have with our vendors. Our Manufacturer of the Year award goes to a vendor that has excelled in developing our relationship. We were delighted to present an award to Janam in recognition of their commitment to building an outstanding partnership and for bringing Varlink into significant opportunities that they have cultivated."

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

About Janam

Janam Technologies LLC is a provider of rugged, handheld computing devices for mobile workers. Janam combines deep industry knowledge with advanced technologies to deliver products and accessories that increase productivity, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction. Specializing in purpose-built mobile computers that scan barcodes and communicate wirelessly, Janam offers products that are designed to run mission-critical applications in retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and logistics. For more information, visit www.janam.com.

