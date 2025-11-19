JANE ENHANCES ITS PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE WITH AI-ASSISTED CHARTING AND NEW TOOLS FOR CONNECTED PATIENT CARE

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Jane Software Inc., a practice management software and EMR that supports over 200,000 practitioners, announced today new feature releases, including updates to its first AI-powered documentation tool, AI Scribe.

Practitioners want features that help them finish notes faster, sync their calendars, and take care of their finances. Jane has answered that call with updates that keep providers' core tools in one place.

"Inspired by the work of practitioners, these new tools help simplify documentation, strengthen patient communication, and support the behind-the-scenes work that keeps clinics thriving," says Mark Hazlett, VP of Product at Jane.

At the core of this release are updates to AI Scribe, a feature built to make documentation easier. In addition to a paid tier, Jane has launched AI Scribe Free, which allows practitioners to try the feature with five free AI notes each month.

"AI Scribe has cut my charting time by 75%," says physiotherapist Sean Overin. "I can't tell you how good it feels to leave the clinic with all my notes done."

Additional feature releases and updates:

Jane Websites: Introducing Jane Websites (formerly Clinic Sites), a website builder that helps business owners create a beautiful, professional website in under a minute, with the power of AI.

Google Calendar Sync: Practitioners can now sync their personal calendar alongside their Jane schedule.

Jane Payroll: Canadian clinics will soon be able to pay their team in the same place they keep schedules and timesheets.

Mobile App for Clients (U.S. & Canada): Jane's mobile app lets patients view appointments and manage care across all their Jane clinics, right from their phone.

Secure Messaging: Practitioner-to-patient messaging is now available securely inside Jane, both online and in the app.

Learn more  about Jane's feature updates during What's new this fall, a live webinar on November 25.

About Jane Software Inc.

Jane is a practice management software and EMR built for health and wellness providers. Jane makes it simple for practitioners to book, document, schedule, bill, and get paid, all from one place.

