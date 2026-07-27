Jane Fonda, Beauty Entrepreneur Bobbi Brown and Leading Physicians Headline Livelong Women's Health Summit, Backed by 30-Plus Sponsor Partners

Jane Fonda headlines a two-day gathering of 2,000-plus women and 100-plus physicians, researchers and innovators committed to evidence over hype in women's health and longevity

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Livelong Media today announced the full speaker and sponsor lineup for the Livelong Women's Health Summit, set for September 25 and 26, 2026, at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. The summit follows the sold-out inaugural event in San Francisco and will bring together more than 2,000 attendees and 100-plus experts for two days of clear-eyed conversation on aging, hormones, brain health and the science behind the treatments women are being sold.

Jane Fonda will open the summit with "The Third Act: Aging Successfully." She is joined by Beauty Entrepreneur Bobbi Brown; Dr. Mary Claire Haver; Dr. Swtacy Sims; Dr. Vonda Wright, the orthopedic surgeon and author of Unbreakable; Dr. Jessica Shepherd, chief medical officer of Hers; Dr. Natalie Crawford on fertility and hormones; and Dr. Sasha Hamdani on women's mental health, among more than a hundred clinicians, researchers and technologists.

"Women are tired of being talked down to and sold to. They want the research, the trade-offs, and the room to decide for themselves," said Katie Gaudu, chief operating officer of Livelong Media. "That's what this summit is: a place to think clearly about your health without anyone selling you a cure."

The program runs across main-stage sessions, 15 breakout masterclasses on the pillars of longevity, and 40 roundtable discussions covering hormonal and ovarian aging, what happens when estrogen declines, inflammation and the brain, AI-driven personalized medicine and the workplace realities of midlife.

None of it happens without the sponsors behind it. Their support funds the research briefings, the free and discounted tickets for students, and the exhibit hall where attendees meet the people building the next generation of women's health care. Livelong Media describes this year's lineup not as a sponsor list, but as a group of partners who made the mission possible.

This year's sponsor partners are AAUW, Align Tech, Ammortal, Arid Blayne, Athletech News, Buck Institute, Carolyn Rowan Center at Mt Sinai, City Pickle, Cntrl+, EightSleep, Elixir Play, Evermore Pet Food, Experience Life, Function Health, Gina, Gloria, Gotham, Hailey Happens Fitness, Health & Fitness Association, Human Longevity Inc., Jona Health, Kathy Kamei, KeraFactor by Skin QRI, Lume Health, Lumisque, Mblue Labs, Menrva, Monarch, Parasym, Portfolia, Pvolve, ReVelist, Seli Strength, Siemens, Spears Physical Therapy, Sybil Wellness, The 'Pause Life, Throne Science, Timeline, Twelve 28, Vital Ventures, Women's Health Forum NYC, Zero Gravity

"Every one of these partners chose to stand behind something bigger than their own brand," said Katie Gaudu, chief operating officer of Livelong Media. "They are the reason this summit can hand a woman real research instead of a sales pitch. We do not take that for granted, and this summit exists because they believed it was worth building."

In return, sponsor partners gain a national stage in front of an audience that shows up specifically because it does not trust marketing alone. Each partner is featured throughout the two-day program and the dedicated exhibit hall, placed alongside physicians and researchers rather than apart from them, a distinction Livelong Media has protected since its founding. That proximity to editorial credibility, built on more than 300,000 monthly readers who already trust Livelong's reporting, is the value these partners are underwriting the summit to earn.

The NYC event opens a 2027 series that will expand to Dallas, San Francisco and Boston before returning to New York.

Medical professionals can earn up to 10 CE/CME hours across 10 credentialing bodies, including AMA PRA Category 1, ACPE and ANCC. A separate two-hour clinical workshop on Saturday afternoon, produced with Pinnacle Conference, offers an additional 2.0 AMA PRA Category 1 credits, pending accreditation, for physicians, NPs, PAs and allied health professionals.

General admission is $595, Premier is $695 and VIP is $1095. The VIP tier includes a Friday evening reception with speakers and a private meet-and-greet with Jane Fonda. Group rates are available for teams and organizations.

Tickets and the full agenda are available at livelongwoman.com/experts-nyc-2026.

About Livelong Media

Livelong Media is an independent voice in women's health and longevity, founded by journalist and entrepreneur Brad Inman. The company maintains a separation between editorial and commercial interests and does not sell supplements, treatments or branded protocols. Its reporting reaches more than 300,000 readers each month.

SOURCE Livelong Media