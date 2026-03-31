Jane Fonda and Dr. Mark Hyman to Headline Livelong Women's Health Summit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda will headline the Livelong Women's Health Summit , a two-day, evidence-first gathering bringing together more than 70 leading experts in women's health.

The Summit takes place April 17–18, 2026, at The Masonic in San Francisco, and is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees from across the country.

At a time when women are overwhelmed by conflicting health advice, Livelong is focused on delivering something different: direct access to credible information, grounded in science and free from hype.

"Women are tired of being marketed to when it comes to their health," said Katie Gaudu, COO, Livelong Media. "This Summit is about cutting through noise — bringing real experts into the room and giving women the clarity to make decisions that will affect decades of their lives."

Featured Speakers

Jane Fonda — actor, activist, and a leading voice on aging, wellness, and women's health

— actor, activist, and a leading voice on aging, wellness, and women's health Dr. Vonda Wright — orthopedic surgeon specializing in women's musculoskeletal health and longevity

— orthopedic surgeon specializing in women's musculoskeletal health and longevity Dr. Mark Hyman — a physician, bestselling author, and leader in functional medicine

a physician, bestselling author, and leader in functional medicine Dr. Mary Claire Haver — menopause expert and author focused on midlife hormonal health

— menopause expert and author focused on midlife hormonal health Dr. Leslie Cho — board-certified cardiologist specializing in women's heart health

More than 70 experts will participate across the two-day program.

A Different Kind of Health Event

Over two days, attendees will hear from experts across:

Hormones and menopause

Cardiovascular health

Metabolism and weight

Strength and musculoskeletal health

Brain health and cognitive decline

Sleep and recovery

Longevity science and prevention

Sessions are designed to be direct, practical, and grounded in current science — not trends.

"Women are historically underrepresented in medical research, including when it comes to aging, meaning too many women experience poor health in their later years," Gaudu said. "The Summit's goal is to present evidence-based knowledge so that women can make the right decisions on behavior, nutrition, fitness, mental health and medical care to ensure their later years are their best years."

Journalists and moderators will lead conversations to challenge assumptions, ask difficult questions, and ensure clarity for the audience.

Built for Real Life

The Summit is designed for women navigating:

Perimenopause and menopause

Career and caregiving stress

Changing metabolism and energy

Long-term health planning

Attendees range from their 30s through their 80s, with many coming in pairs or small groups — reflecting the growing understanding that health decisions are often shaped through shared learning and conversation.

About Livelong Media

Livelong Media is an independent event and media platform focused on delivering clear, credible, and actionable health information for women through newsletters, events, and its community.

Thank you to our Livelong Event Sponsors

SOURCE Livelong Media