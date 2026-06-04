Livelong Women's Health Summit Returns September 25-26, 2026, at the Hilton Midtown in New York City

Jane Fonda headlines a two-day gathering of 2,000+ women and 100+ physicians, researchers, and innovators committed to evidence over hype in women's health and longevity

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Livelong Media today announced that the Livelong Women's Health Summit will convene September 25 and 26, 2026, at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.

The summit follows the sold-out inaugural event in San Francisco. It will bring together more than 2,000 attendees and 100-plus experts for two days of clear-eyed conversation on aging, hormones, brain health, and the science behind the treatments women are being sold.

Jane Fonda will open the summit with "The Third Act: Aging Successfully." She is joined by Dr. Vonda Wright, the orthopedic surgeon and author of Unbreakable; Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Chief Medical Officer of Hers; Dr. Natalie Crawford on fertility and hormones; and Dr. Sasha Hamdani on women's mental health — among more than a hundred clinicians, researchers, and technologists.

"Women are tired of being talked down to and sold to. They want the research, the trade-offs, and the room to decide for themselves," said Katie Gaudu, co-founder of Livelong Media. "That's what this summit is — a place to think clearly about your health without anyone selling you a cure."

The program runs across main-stage sessions, 15 breakout masterclasses on the pillars of longevity, and 40 roundtable discussions covering hormonal and ovarian aging, what happens when estrogen declines, inflammation and the brain, AI-driven personalized medicine, and the workplace realities of midlife.

An exhibit hall will feature 25-plus brands across diagnostics, wellness, and longevity tech.

Medical professionals can earn up to 10 CE/CME hours across ten credentialing bodies, including AMA PRA Category 1, ACPE, and ANCC. A separate two-hour clinical workshop on Saturday afternoon, produced with Pinnacle Conference, offers an additional 2.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits (pending accreditation) for physicians, NPs, PAs, and allied health professionals.

Early Bird pricing runs through June 12, with General Admission at $395, Premier at $495, and VIP at $895.

The VIP tier includes a Friday-evening reception with speakers and a private meet-and-greet with Jane Fonda. Group rates are available for teams and organizations.

About Livelong Media

Livelong Media is an independent voice in women's health and longevity, founded by journalist and entrepreneur Brad Inman. The company maintains a separation between editorial and commercial interests and does not sell supplements, treatments, or branded protocols.

Its reporting reaches more than 300,000 readers each month. The Livelong Women's Health Summit expands to additional U.S. cities and Dubai over the coming year, with San Francisco returning in 2027.

Tickets and full agenda: livelongwoman.com

SOURCE Livelong Media