Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton Women's Equality Trailblazers Honored at Still Working 9 to 5 Hollywood Premiere

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Coalition Forward is proud to announce a very special event and the Hollywood premiere of the award-winning film "Still Working 9 to 5" by filmmakers Camille Hardman and Gary Lane in honor of women's equality trailblazers Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton. The gala event will take place in Hollywood on Wednesday, May 29th, 2024, at the prestigious Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center, Renberg Theatre.

The evening will commence with a Red carpet and VIP reception at 6:30 PM followed by the award ceremony and panel discussion. The highlight of the night will be the screening of "Still Working 9 to 5" featuring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman, Allison Janney, and Rita Moreno, which explores the ongoing struggle for women's rights in the workplace. The film advocates for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and reflects on the important legacy of the iconic comedy "9 to 5."

Jane Fonda "Not that feminism means that women have to take over, but it means coming into your own, it means having agency," as said in the film.

Lily Tomlin "We're still having this same conversation about equal pay. There've been incremental improvements, but it's hard for a whole stratum of society to give up its power and its expectations."

Dolly Parton "Who knew that 44 years later l'd still be working 9 to 5. I believed then, and I believe now that every person deserves to be paid fairly for their work… no matter who they are. I think this documentary (Still Working 9 to 5) shows that the struggle continues and that we all need to do our part to help make things better for everybody."

Zakiya Thomas, President and CEO of the ERA Coalition Forward. says "this premiere not only celebrates the enduring legacy of '9 to 5' but also underscores the urgency of publishing the Equal Rights Amendment to ensure sex equality for all."

In addition to the screening, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a reception in the venue's courtyard. Tickets for the ERA Coalition Forward Fundraiser & Still Working 9 to 5 Hollywood Premiere can be purchased through bit.ly/ERACoalition9to5 . Proceeds will go towards supporting the ERA Coalition's advocacy efforts and initiatives.

About ERA Coalition Forward: The ERA Coalition Forward is a movement of movements, composed of over 300 partner organizations across the country, representing 80 million people. From gender, racial, economic and reproductive justice to LGBTQ+ rights, we bring together interconnected, intergenerational, and intersectional organizations under one banner: to advance sex equality. This is what unites us all. The premiere event also marks the beginning of the ERA Coalition West Coast convening, making it a pivotal moment in the ongoing fight for women's rights.

About Still Working 9 to 5: " Still Working 9 to 5" is a timely and inspiring film by directors Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, which successfully reunites the original cast, features an exclusive 9 to 5 duet by Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson, has a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes , and won numerous awards around the world. The filmmakers are planning a social impact campaign to advance women's equality leading up to a release in the fall. This entertaining but groundbreaking film not only serves as a catalyst for dialogue on women in the workplace, but also underscores the urgency of ratifying the ERA to ensure equality for all.

