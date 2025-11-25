Jane Fonda to Headline the Livelong Women's Health Summit in San Francisco

For more than six decades, Fonda has shown generations of women what strength, reinvention, and purposeful longevity look like. From her iconic fitness era to her recent reflections on aging, vitality, and friendship, she has become one of the most influential voices on women's health and the art of living a long, meaningful life.

Fonda's message is both simple and transformative: aging is not a decline — it's a deeper chapter.

In her celebrated Third Act talk and recent national interviews, she shares the habits, mindsets, and relationships that help her stay energized, engaged, and vibrant well into her 80s. She is also known for her lifelong commitment to activism, using her platform to champion women, health equity, and climate action.

As Fonda said in her 2015 TEDWomen talk with Lily Tomlin: "Women's friendships are like a renewable source of power."

About the Livelong Women's Health Summit

The Livelong Women's Health Summit is a two-day gathering designed to reimagine how women understand, navigate, and optimize their health. The event combines evidence-based science with real women's lived experiences — exploring hormones, brain health, stress, sleep, strength, sexuality, nutrition, longevity medicine, and the emotional and social dimensions of aging well.

Hosted in the heart of San Francisco, the Summit brings clarity to confusing trends, elevates trusted knowledge, and creates space for women to connect, learn, and feel inspired about their health at every age. The Summit brings together 2,500 women and features more than 75 speakers.

"Jane Fonda has inspired generations of women to embrace aging with strength, purpose, and clarity," said Katie Gaudu, Chief Operating Officer of Livelong Media. "We are honored to welcome her to the Summit as we bring together leading voices in science, medicine, and women's health."

In Partnership With the Buck Institute for Research on Aging

The Summit is produced in collaboration with the Buck Institute, the world's leading independent research center focused solely on the biology of aging. Buck scientists will present cutting-edge research, including breakthroughs in longevity medicine, inflammation, brain health, metabolic function, and hormone science.

Featured Speakers

More than 75 experts from the Buck Institute, Stanford, UCSF, UC Berkeley, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and other leading institutions will address topics including longevity science, hormone health, brain aging, and metabolic function. The full speaker lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available at https://livelongmedia.com/livelong-womens-health-summit-get-tickets

About Livelong Media

Livelong Media stands at the forefront of evidence-based longevity journalism, bridging the critical gap between cutting-edge scientific research and actionable health insights for millions of readers. Founded by veteran media entrepreneur Brad Inman, our mission extends beyond traditional wellness content. We partner with leading research institutions, medical professionals, and longevity scientists to deliver peer-reviewed, clinically backed information that transforms how people approach healthy aging.

