Jane Goodall Institute Selects MediaValet To Protect And Manage Over 60 Years Of Scientific Research

Dr. Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, & UN Messenger of Peace, considered the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, and now global conservation icon, has spent the past sixty years advancing understanding of wild chimpanzees as well as helping protect their habitats through community-driven conservation and youth empowerment. Over the decades, Dr. Goodall and her team have amassed thousands of hours of handheld, drone and camera trap video footage, tens of thousands of photos, maps and satellite imagery, and an untold number of handwritten notes, diagrams and sketches. A primary initiative for JGI's digital asset management work in 2021 is to digitize priority material, upload to MediaValet, and apply Advanced Custom AI and AVI to help scientists and storytellers alike sort, process and learn from the extensive collection of research and conservation assets. Once uploaded, MediaValet's industry leading security and redundancy measures will ensure the JGI's archive is protected from misuse and safe from loss at all times.

Together, MediaValet and the Jane Goodall Institute are exploring how artificial intelligence, digital asset management and the Cloud can augment and revolutionize scientific research, conservation and storytelling at a global scale. From transcribing handwritten field notes, to identifying specific animal behaviors across decades of video footage, the digitization and extensive meta data enrichment of JGI's assets provides the ability to extend the knowledge to a much wider group of researchers, conservation professionals and storytellers simultaneously increasing the opportunity for scientific advancements and conservation.

"From our decades of footage to an extensive archive of handwritten research, the Jane Goodall Institute holds a wealth of knowledge across a variety of media formats and locations," shared Shawn Sweeney, Associate Vice President of Communications & Policy at the Jane Goodall Institute. "Taking the time to digitize this research and improve its discoverability and utility was a critical step to advance the vision and work of Dr. Goodall. We're excited to be working with MediaValet and look forward to leveraging the latest in DAM, Cloud and AI technologies to ensure our past and future research and conservation efforts are not only preserved and discoverable in ways we'd never imagined, but also readily accessible by generations to come."

In addition to scientific research, the Jane Goodall Institute will be using MediaValet to address several other challenges facing the institute, including centralizing marketing and communications content; preserving Dr. Jane Goodall's personal legacy; and enabling effective storytelling across all their distribution channels.

"I'm extremely honoured and proud to be entrusted with preserving and extending Jane Goodall's legacy," shared David MacLaren, Founder & CEO of MediaValet. "Dr. Goodall's name is well known in households around the world for her groundbreaking work studying chimpanzees and their habitat. As key advocates for the protection and conservation of the natural world, it's critical to ensure Dr. Goodall's story, and her research, is protected and accessible indefinitely."

About the Jane Goodall Institute

The Jane Goodall Institute is a global community-centered conservation organization that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall. By protecting chimpanzees and other great apes through collaboration with local communities, best in class animal welfare standards and the innovative use of science and technology, we improve the lives of people, other animals and the natural world we all share. Founded in 1977 by Dr. Goodall, JGI inspires hope through collective action, and is growing the next generation of compassionate changemakers through our Roots & Shoots youth program, now active in over 50 countries around the world.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-native, software-as-a-service digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, WorkFront, Wrike, Drupal 8, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

