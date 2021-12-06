Jane Goodall Will Zoom With Winner of Silent Auction Item

WAUCHULA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Great Apes, a private, non-profit sanctuary for orangutans and chimpanzees, has launched their 2021 Silent Auction, an annual fundraising event. Dr. Jane Goodall, who is an Honorary Board Director for the Center for Great Apes, has offered a phenomenal auction item: a fifteen minute chat with her over Zoom. Bidding for this auction item starts at $5000. The auction is open until 5pm EST on December 10, 2021. To bid on all the auction items, visit CenterforGreatApes.org or https://tinyurl.com/GreatApes2021 .

Jane Goodall chat part of the 2021 Silent Auction for Center for Great Apes. Bidding is open and auction items also include hotel stays, art, and more. Art is one of the many enrichment activities for the chimpanzees and orangutans at the Center for Great Apes. Select pieces are included in the online auction.

"Jane Goodall has always been such a great friend to the Center for Great Apes," stated Patti Ragan, founder of the Center for Great Apes, "The silent auction is one of the important ways that we raise funds to provide lifetime care for the orangutans and chimpanzees. We are so grateful to all the individuals and organizations for their donations. It is truly a great honor to have Jane Goodall's auction item as part of our 2021 Silent Auction. We are looking forward to a successful fundraising event!"

Dr. Jane Goodall, a primatologist and anthropologist, is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace. The Jane Goodall Institute works to protect chimpanzees and inspire others to help conserve the natural world. Dr. Goodall has visited the Center for Great Apes and has been a continued source of inspiration for both Ragan and her team.

Silent auction items in addition to the Zoom Chat with Jane Goodall include Florida vacations including stays at Clearwater Beach Marriott, Hotel ELEO, and The Shores Resort & Spa; artworks including pieces by the Center's orangutans and chimpanzees; virtual visits with caregivers and the apes at the sanctuary; and more. To learn more about the Center for Great Apes, visit CenterforGreatApes.org .

About The Center for Great Apes

The Center for Great Apes is a 501(c)(3) registered non-profit sanctuary for orangutans and chimpanzees founded in 1993 by Patti Ragan. The Center for Great Apes' mission is to provide a permanent sanctuary for orangutans and chimpanzees who have been rescued or retired from the entertainment industry, from research, or from the exotic pet trade. The Center provides care with dignity in a safe, healthy, and enriching environment for great apes in need of lifetime care. It is the only accredited orangutan sanctuary in North America and one of the leading chimpanzee sanctuaries. With more than 70 great ape residents at the sanctuary, expenses total $2.4million annually. The Center receives no government funding and relies on memberships, donations, private grants, and fundraising efforts to support this vital work. The Center for Great Apes is fully accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and is a founding member of the North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance. The Center has received the top Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, please visit www.CenterforGreatApes.org .

