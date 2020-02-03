Jane Griffiths Joins TB Alliance Board of Directors

Prior to her role at Actelion, Dr. Griffiths was the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Company Group Chairman at Janssen Pharmaceuticals and held various roles within Johnson & Johnson since completing her PhD in Plant Sciences at the University College of Wales.

Dr. Griffiths has in-depth knowledge of many disease areas including oncology, haematology, pulmonary hypertension and psychiatry, and has significant experience in HIV and hepatitis C. Her previous roles include global commercial strategy where she oversaw the entry of Janssen into HIV and worked across the globe to build a plan to ensure true global patient access.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Griffiths join as a member of the Board," said Dr. Mel Spigelman, president and CEO of TB Alliance. "As we advance the introduction of new TB therapies, her global experience will contribute greatly to TB Alliance and our mission."

Dr. Griffiths is a passionate advocate for women in business and STEM education. She was the first female Company Group Chairman of Janssen EMEA and is determined to encourage more women to pursue leadership roles, and was a sponsor of the Johnson & Johnson Women's Leadership and Inclusion initiative.

TB Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding faster-acting and affordable drug regimens to fight TB. Through innovative science and with partners around the globe, we aim to ensure equitable access to faster, better TB cures that will advance global health and prosperity. TB Alliance operates with support from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership, Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research through KfW, Global Health Innovative Technology Fund, Indonesia Health Fund, Irish Aid, Medical Research Council (United Kingdom), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rockefeller Foundation, United Kingdom Department for International Development, and the United States Agency for International Development.

