Jane Leads the Way for AI in the Cannabis Industry

Pioneers Cutting-Edge Technologies to Create a New Standard for the Cannabis Shopping Experience

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Technologies, Inc. ("Jane"), the cannabis industry's leading e-commerce provider, today highlights the strategic use of artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning ("ML") tools across its product ecosystem. Jane leverages these capabilities to develop win-win solutions and create personalized experiences by connecting consumers to the right products, enabling stores to optimize operations, and helping brands extend their targeted reach — benefits that offer everyone in the industry a clearer view of the market landscape.

"Since day one, our vision has been to connect consumers with the cannabis products that best resonate with them. We've done that by innovating in the retail space through the use of AI, ML, and personalization technology," said Socrates Rosenfeld, CEO and Co-Founder of Jane. "Integrating AI into our suite of software reflects nearly a decade of discipline, focus and hard work from the Jane team. Cannabis to the consumer is as personal as music is to the listener, and we are excited to bring true personalization to the industry. With MyHigh — our proprietary AI-powered personalization engine — retailers optimize their product selection, brands connect with the right consumers at the right time, and shoppers discover the ideal products for desired effects. Together, we are shaping the future of cannabis for decades to come."

"Jane's commitment to technological advancement has dramatically strengthened our day-to-day operations and revolutionized how we can connect with consumers online and in-store," said Kristin Vogel, Regional Marketing Director at Cresco. "While AI and machine learning tools aren't new, how Jane has used them to create cannabis industry-specific tools is unique. The Jane team's ability to innovate and their willingness to adapt to the changing nature of retail are the reasons why we are thankful for their catalog of solutions and firmly believe they will remain a leader in the industry."

Starting in 2016, Jane identified the opportunity to improve retail experiences and facilitate business success in the cannabis industry, and committed to making big investments in data structuring and digital infrastructure. By making those early investments, it has enabled Jane to continually evolve its suite of software and establish itself as a market leader by using MyHigh, a proprietary personalization engine built with AI technology in the following ways:

Jane Catalog: A universal product catalog with millions of product listings and the foundation of the AI technology used across the Jane ecosystem. Using AI pattern-mapping technology, each SKU is brand-verified and standardized across thousands of stores with verified reviews, photos, descriptions, and a consistent taxonomy — ensuring an accurate and informed shopping experience.

A universal product catalog with millions of product listings and the foundation of the AI technology used across the Jane ecosystem. Using AI pattern-mapping technology, each SKU is brand-verified and standardized across thousands of stores with verified reviews, photos, descriptions, and a consistent taxonomy — ensuring an accurate and informed shopping experience. MyHigh for Consumers: An AI-driven personalization engine that curates products online and in-store from the Jane Catalog to consumers based on their unique needs and preferences. Customers access this technology across all Jane-powered menus and in-store POS systems and Kiosks, empowering them to receive more personalized service and make informed shopping decisions.

An AI-driven personalization engine that curates products online and in-store from the Jane Catalog to consumers based on their unique needs and preferences. Customers access this technology across all Jane-powered menus and in-store POS systems and Kiosks, empowering them to receive more personalized service and make informed shopping decisions. MyHigh for Retailers: MyHigh Menu: E-commerce menu solution with intuitive category navigation and embedded personalization, allowing shoppers to quickly access desired product categories — driving a 20% boost in conversion rates. Recommended Sort: Uses MyHigh to rank products by shopper preferences, boosting conversion rates and sales GMV by 10%. "For You" Row: A custom row on Jane-powered menus that features up to 16 MyHigh-ranked products and increases AOV by up to 5%.

MyHigh for Brands: AI-powered Media solutions in the form of On-Menu Merchandising and Off-Menu Advertising that provide actionable insights to connect brands with the right audience, driving targeted engagement and increasing click-through rates by up to 20%. Paired with Jane Gold , a brand-sponsored consumer program that leverages Jane AI to highlight personalized products, boosting engagement, conversion rates, and overall sales by 7%, with 60% from first-time shoppers. Participating dispensaries saw a 30% increase in AOV and a 12% sales lift, while non-participating locations in the same market experienced an 18% drop.

Jane is the digital engine behind thousands of dispensaries and brands across 39 U.S. states. The company's suite of software solutions and tooling improves the overall cannabis shopping experience for all stakeholders. Retailers and manufacturers interested in learning more about Jane and its integrated AI offerings can visit https://www.iheartjane.com/overview .

About Jane Technologies, Inc.

Jane is the cannabis industry's leading digital provider, powering thousands of dispensaries and brands across 39 U.S. state markets as well as Canada. The Jane platform provides dispensaries and brands a turnkey e-commerce solution, ads engine, market analytics, iOS app, payments and point-of-sale technologies. The company has been recognized with multiple distinctions including Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers (2023 & 2024), Forbes' The Cannabis 42.0 (2023 & 2024), Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies (2023), Inc. Power Player (2023), Inc.'s Best Workplaces (2023), and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 (2022). For more information on Jane, visit www.iheartjane.com or email [email protected] .

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Jane Technologies, Inc.