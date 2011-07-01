WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Leslie Dalton is recognized by Continental Who's Who for her High Standards of Ethics in the field of Law in recognition of her role as Of Counsel of Duane Morris LLP. With over 800 attorneys in offices stationed across the nation, Duane Morris LLP was established in 1904 as Duane, Morris, Heckscher & Roberts. Devoted to offering their clients quality legal services, the firm is adept in handling matters with regards to aviation, banking, education, health law, intellectual property, wealth planning, private equity, private investments and more.





With over forty years of experience in the field of Law, Jane Leslie Dalton is revered for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Having established herself as a well-regarded professional within the field, throughout her career, Dalton has attained extensive experience within the areas of ethics and public speaking and in defending highly controversial and highly publicized legal battles.





Early in her career, Dalton attended the University of Pennsylvania Law School where she received her Juris Doctor degree in 1971. In her previous years, Dalton attended Smith College where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree.





In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Dalton is an elite member of several



prominent organizations including serving as Chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Association Insurance and Trust Fund. She also served as Co-Chair, of the PBA's Commission on Women in the Profession and as President of the Metropolitan Bar Caucus of the National Conference of Bar Presidents. And, Dalton is a former Chancellor of the Philadelphia Bar Association.





An illustrious scholar, Dalton has contributed to several published works including "Speak up: Finding Your Authentic Voice," in the Philadelphia Bar Association Women in the Profession Newsletter, July 1, 2011; "If I Knew Then What I Know Now," Women's Advocate Newsletter, Fall 2009, and she is the co-author of "When 'Will' Won't Do In Employment Agreements," Law 360.





In recognition of her professional accolades, Dalton was the recipient of the 2012 Sandra Day O'Connor Award given by the Philadelphia Bar Association, the Replansky Award in 2011, and was given the AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell®. Recognized by Philadelphia Magazine as one of Pennsylvania's Super Lawyers for ten years, Dalton was one of the 2005 recipients of the Women of Distinction Award-NAWBO.





Dalton dedicates this recognition to her husband, Tom Holly, "Thank you for your love and support," and her mentors Henry Reath and David Sykes.

