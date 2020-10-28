Jane Rheem Joins Patra as Chief Data & Analytics Officer

Her extensive analytics, enterprise strategy, data science background, and insurance experience will help Patra. Tweet this

"Jane is the right leader for Patra's data initiatives," said John Simpson, CEO, and Founder of Patra. "Her extensive analytics, enterprise strategy, data science background, and insurance experience will help Patra strengthen partnerships, develop strategic solutions, and expand our solution presence in the insurance market. We believe her strong leadership experience will help focus Patra as we lead our customers on a journey into the future of insurance."

"I am thrilled to join Patra, and more specifically, an executive team that has a reputation for excellent customer service and technical expertise," said Jane. "Patra's commitment to its customers is phenomenal and growing our business base will allow us to bring this commitment and experience with data to an even wider group of clients."

Prior to joining Patra, Jane served as Director of Advanced Analytics at TaxACT. Earlier in her career, she spent several years at KPMG Advisory and Transamerica in management consulting and project management roles. Jane holds an MS in Predictive Analytics from Northwestern, a BS in Accounting and an MBA from Indiana University, and a Bachelor of Music from the Juilliard School.

About Patra

Patra is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions to the insurance industry. Patra's team of global experts allows brokers, MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers to capture the Patra Advantage – profitable growth and organizational value. Patra powers insurance processes by optimizing the application of people and technology; supporting insurance organizations as they sell, deliver, and manage policies and customers. For more information, visit patracorp.com or follow us @Patracorp on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Patra Corporation

Related Links

www.patracorp.com

