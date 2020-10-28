Jane Rheem Joins Patra as Chief Data & Analytics Officer
Patra expands management team to support growth and new data initiatives
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patra, a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the insurance industry, announced that veteran analytics executive Jane Rheem has joined the company as Chief Data & Analytics Officer. Rheem was most recently VP & Chief Analytics Officer at UFG Insurance, where she led the analytics and data science department.
At Patra, Rheem will own all data-driven projects for internal decision making for the company and business intelligence and reporting solution offerings Patra delivers to its customers and partners. She will also be tasked with designing and developing new business service offerings that leverage Patra's big data strategy.
"Jane is the right leader for Patra's data initiatives," said John Simpson, CEO, and Founder of Patra. "Her extensive analytics, enterprise strategy, data science background, and insurance experience will help Patra strengthen partnerships, develop strategic solutions, and expand our solution presence in the insurance market. We believe her strong leadership experience will help focus Patra as we lead our customers on a journey into the future of insurance."
"I am thrilled to join Patra, and more specifically, an executive team that has a reputation for excellent customer service and technical expertise," said Jane. "Patra's commitment to its customers is phenomenal and growing our business base will allow us to bring this commitment and experience with data to an even wider group of clients."
Prior to joining Patra, Jane served as Director of Advanced Analytics at TaxACT. Earlier in her career, she spent several years at KPMG Advisory and Transamerica in management consulting and project management roles. Jane holds an MS in Predictive Analytics from Northwestern, a BS in Accounting and an MBA from Indiana University, and a Bachelor of Music from the Juilliard School.
About Patra
Patra is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions to the insurance industry. Patra's team of global experts allows brokers, MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers to capture the Patra Advantage – profitable growth and organizational value. Patra powers insurance processes by optimizing the application of people and technology; supporting insurance organizations as they sell, deliver, and manage policies and customers. For more information, visit patracorp.com or follow us @Patracorp on Twitter and LinkedIn.
