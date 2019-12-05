Jane Sarasohn-Kahn, leading health economist and communicator, and HealthMine CMO, Nicole Althaus, to Present "The Evolution of Digital Health for Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries" at the AHIP Consumer Experience & Digital Health Forum

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Sarasohn-Kahn, a leading health economist and communicator, and Nicole Althaus, Chief Marketing Officer at HealthMine will present, "The Evolution of Digital Health for Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries" on December 10th at the AHIP Consumer Experience & Digital Health Forum from 1:55pm- 2:40pm at The Swissotel in Chicago.

Attendees will learn how to accelerate the digital health of current Medicare Beneficiaries, most of whom are Baby Boomers dubbed as "digital immigrants," who must learn to adapt to new environments, despite often retaining a foot in the past. Key in this session will be how to effectively engage seniors to complete health actions for improving or maintaining their health. The speakers will also examine Medicare Advantage plan opportunities to meet demands for greater care at home, financial wellness, personalized motivation and independent living.

The presentation will draw on trends and findings from HealthMine's proprietary research and industry trends and insights, which were part of HealthMine's 2019 White Paper by Jane Sarasohn-Kahn, "A Call for Care That's Personal, Accessible and Social." The paper addressed communication issues between Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries and the U.S. Healthcare System.

About the Speakers:

Jane Sarasohn-Kahn is a health economist, advisor, trend-weaver and author supporting organizations at the intersection of health, technology and people. Jane advises on strategy via environmental analysis, scenario planning and health policy analysis. Jane founded THINK-Health after working for ten years with health care consultancies in the U.S. and Europe. Her clients are all stakeholders in health: technology, bio/life sciences, providers, plans, retail, financial services, food and consumer goods. She founded the Health Populi blog in 2007, celebrating twelve years as the sole author on the site. Jane's book, HealthConsuming: From Health Consumer to Health Citizen, was published in May 2019 and was selected to be featured as part of Gary's Book Club at CES 2020 to be held in Las Vegas in January 2020. Follow Jane on Twitter @healthythinker.

Nicole Althaus joined HealthMine in 2018. She has a broad health care and consumer marketing and product background including payer, care management, mobile health, predictive intelligence, consumer engagement, prescription services, medical devices—and most importantly—as a patient and passionate consumer advocate. Nicole's professional experience includes UnitedHealth Group, VigiLanz, Surescripts, LifeCore Biomedical, and Nonin Medical. She holds a B.A. in Communication Studies/Broadcast Journalism from the University of Iowa.

About HealthMine, Inc.

HealthMine offers a dynamic member engagement solution that motivates members through multiple modalities to continuously complete health actions, while diligently monitoring them for continued satisfaction. Its powerful intelligence platform was originally built inside a Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) health plan— designed to aggregate data and utilize advanced algorithms to combine population health and quality improvement disciplines to help plans thrive. Our personalized solution can help enhance or supplement targeted member engagement strategies through smart rewards distribution and fulfillment. HealthMine is online at www.healthmine.com

