Jane Technologies Launches First-of-its-Kind iOS App for Cannabis Shopping

Collections, Jane's personalization feature within the app, help users discover new brands and products through recommendations based on activity, reviews, and user interests–similar to how Spotify personalizes a playlist or Airbnb recommends an experience. Jane's Collections include curated lists for everything from sleeping to socializing.

"This is an exciting time for the industry. With the Jane app, we're bringing a seamless shopping experience to cannabis and creating a platform to further connect our community, " shared Jane's CEO Socrates Rosenfeld. "The app provides consumers with a personalized, trusted shopping experience while continuing to empower our local retail partners to grow their businesses."

For cannabis retailers, Jane features customizable store pages allowing dispensaries to manage their storefront within the app, so users can shop real-time menus and schedule a delivery or pickup. For the past five years, Jane's platform has enabled retailers to digitize their live product inventory and reach new local customers online. The app provides customers with the convenience of online shopping while driving more traffic to nearby retailers – at no additional cost to the customer or retailer.

For cannabis brands, the Jane app represents a new way to get in front of consumers directly. The app features brand pages with content, products, exclusive deals and information on nearby availability. Brands can partner with Jane to sponsor relevant areas of the app experience to further boost their reach.

"The [app] design celebrates cannabis products, brands and retailers while optimizing the shopping experience and prioritizing customer needs with Collections and effect-based shopping," said Jared Marr, VP of Design at Jane. "The consumer-first UI is simple yet efficient, reframing cannabis shopping to be approachable and common like ordering lunch for delivery or pickup. The app positions Jane to shepherd the cannabis industry into the future, encouraging mainstream access and serving as the connective bridge for consumers, retailers and brands."

For each person who downloads the app and makes a purchase, Jane will donate $1 to their partners at the Last Prisoner Project .

In summary: Jane's engaging user interface, personalized shopping experience and innovative discovery features are exciting additions to the cannabis e-commerce ecosystem – for consumers, brands and retailers alike. By providing real-time local product availability, verified reviews, and the opportunity to search by desired effects and activities, the Jane app forever changes the way consumers discover and shop for cannabis.

