Jane Technologies Launches First-of-its-Kind Rewards Program for the Cannabis Industry

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Technologies, Inc. ("Jane"), the cannabis industry's leading e-commerce provider, today announced Jane Gold , a first-of-its-kind consumer rewards program built to benefit the entire industry ecosystem. This patented technology allows cannabis brands that cannot ship direct-to-consumer the ability to provide exclusive cash-back rewards to consumers across Jane's dispensary partner network.

Jane Gold rewards consumers with brand-sponsored cash back.

Jane Gold makes getting cash back on cannabis purchases simple and personalized. By joining for free, consumers qualify to earn exclusive cash back from their favorite brands, discovering new and beloved products with a customized experience. Jane Gold enables consumers to quickly and securely link their bank accounts to receive cash-back rebates directly from the brands, without having to burden the dispensary. It is worth noting that due to current regulations, these bank-to-bank (or ACH) transfers are the only legal way to complete cashless cannabis transactions in the industry today.

Brands that participated in the beta launch of the Jane Gold program saw an average increase of 7% in overall sales, with 60% of those sales coming from first-time shoppers. Dispensaries on the Jane Gold network received brand-subsidized discounts without reducing their margins, resulting in a 30% increase in average order value (AOV) per customer. Dispensaries that participated in the beta launch of the Jane Gold program experienced a 12% increase in sales, while non-participating dispensaries in the same geographic market saw an 18% decrease in sales.

"Jane Gold has been a powerful program to drive retail demand," shared Drew Hyland, Head of Marketing at Papa & Barkley. "Using product and category-specific offers we target prospects browsing on Jane and remarket to our existing customers. With a 7X ROI, Jane's products are by far the most effective direct-response products available in the cannabis market."

"Discovering Jane Gold, a dispensary-agnostic cashback program, offered a breakthrough solution we have yet to see as a brand," expressed Kaitlin Mackenzie, Director of Content & Strategy at Wana Brands. "With a supportive team, it addresses long-standing issues, empowering brands to execute targeted discounting strategies and foster direct consumer connections."

"Jane Gold is truly a groundbreaking innovation that unlocks a new paradigm for omnichannel ecommerce – something the likes of which Uber, Shopify, and Amazon have yet to implement in the retail verticals they serve," said Socrates Rosenfeld, CEO and Co-Founder of Jane. "We built this program in the spirit of creating a win-win-win model that serves the customer, brand and retailer equally, and it furthers our mission of expanding legal cannabis access to as many people as we possibly can."

