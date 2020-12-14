Jane Technologies Powers Over $2 Billion in Cannabis Sales in 2020

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Technologies, Inc. , a retail software company that created the cannabis industry's leading ecommerce platform, announced that year-to-date the company has powered over $2 billion in cannabis sales. The milestone represents over 17 million orders and nearly 2,000% business growth since the start of 2020.

During an unprecedented year, Jane Technologies has proved its position as a trusted digital partner for brands and retailers at a time when consumers practiced social distancing. The company scaled multiple innovative digital solutions that aligned with their mission of increasing safe access to the cannabis plant for people while taking care of local businesses:

(in)Direct-to-Consumer: Embedded on brand websites, the e-commerce platform allows consumers to find and purchase branded products in dispensaries near them. The tool circumvents restrictions that keep brands from selling direct-to-consumer by directing sales to local dispensaries, enabling brands to build a more direct relationship with their customers.

Verified Reviews: Collected from verified purchasers, reviews help consumers make purchase decisions and allow dispensaries and brands to digitally collect consumer feedback without investing in focus groups or customer surveys. Hundreds of thousands of reviews along with millions of data points have been amassed since launch.

Digital Merchandising: This tool allows brands to advertise products directly on dispensary websites carrying their inventory, bringing efficiency to ad spend by delivering brand messages directly where consumers shop. Brands can further curate specific audiences based on consumer shopping behavior or preferences, while retailers are able to curate their inventory specific to each individual customer.

Ownership Tags: Customers can shop their values using Ownership Tags to discover dispensaries owned by underrepresented groups. Currently, it's time-consuming and complicated to parse the ownership. Tags simplify that task by allowing customers to filter search results by BIPOC-, LGBTQ-, Women- and Veteran-owned stores.

The expansion of digital solutions crucial to brand and dispensary sales during a year when foot traffic to stores has decreased has fueled growth at the company. Since January 2020, Jane has added over 900 stores to its platform and has expanded into an additional 12 states.

"For the past three years, the entire Jane team has dedicated themselves to shaping this industry to be digitally advanced and locally-minded. We're finally seeing that come to fruition this year as we move beyond our startup phase and cement our position as the standard bearer for e-commerce technology," said Jane Technologies Founder and CEO Socrates Rosenfeld. "We're proud to have scaled our platform this year with these innovative digital components that help our clients design a flexible and powerful digital business."

The company plans to build on their success this year by rolling out new feature sets on their solutions, such as Ownership Tags for Brands that will allow consumers to discover products created by underrepresented groups. Jane will also put flexibility first, creating a "headless" ecommerce platform that provides retailers with complete customization and control over their digital menus. With more states passing cannabis legalization this November, the company also plans to expand both in the U.S. and internationally.

About I Heart Jane (Jane)

Jane is the cannabis industry's first fully automated e-commerce solution, powering 1,700+ dispensaries and brands across 33 state markets. Jane's unique offering provides dispensaries and brands with a turnkey e-commerce solution, including real-time POS integration, curated content directly from the brands (the best pictures, descriptions, etc.), and retail and market analytics. For more information and to request a demo, email [email protected]. For more information on Jane, visit www.iheartjane.com.

For press inquiries please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Jane Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.iheartjane.com/

