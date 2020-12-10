Jane Walker By Johnnie Walker Brings Together Network Of Trailblazing 'First Women' To Celebrate A Year Of Women Breaking Boundaries And To Inspire More Firsts For Women

Today on Human Rights Day, a day that observes the fundamental rights everyone is entitled to as a human being, Jane Walker– a symbol of the Johnnie Walker brand's commitment to progress in gender equality – proudly introduces its 'First Women' campaign to celebrate these boundary breaking moments, and to inspire and enable others on the road to a monumental first. The campaign has launched with an Open Letter in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post penned and signed by a network of remarkable women who have blazed trails in culture.

The letter acknowledges ambitions for women in 2021 and beyond, and reflects our support of constitutional equality in collaboration with the ERA Coalition and its Fund for Women's Equality. It aims to empower women to draw strength from the unflinchingly fearless leaders who came before them and to relentlessly persevere towards progress, noting, "they didn't just open the door, they ripped the door off its hinges so it couldn't be closed again." The Jane Walker network of 'First Women' includes:

Billie Jean King

Elaine Welteroth

Elizabeth Banks

Halle Berry

Katie Couric

Katie Sowers

Lilly Singh

Lucy Liu

Rita Moreno

Salt-N-Pepa

As part of the First Women campaign, Jane Walker has partnered with women-owned business funding marketplace IFundWomen to help create more opportunities for women to achieve their goals. The partnership will provide grant funding to businesses identified in collaboration with the network of powerful women icons, supporting those on their journey towards a monumental first. More details can be found at ifundwomen.com/janewalker.

"Marking and championing moments of progress for women is such an important part of pushing forward towards gender equality," commented Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President of Whiskies at Diageo North America. "This year, we celebrated the anniversary of women's right to vote and honored those who fought for us to have a voice, so it's critical that we continue to stand with and support women. We hope our First Women program can be a spark that helps inspire more firsts, seconds, and thirds for women ahead."

Since launching in 2018, the Jane Walker platform has supported the work of Monumental Women to bring the first statue of real female figures to NYC's Central Park, celebrated women's marches around the country with a "Signs of Progress" exhibit, supported Equal Pay during the Women's World Cup, and launched a business coalition in support of the Equal Rights Amendment with the ERA Coalition. The brand will be re-releasing its Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker whisky – a blend created by Master Blender Emma Walker for everyone of legal drinking age to enjoy responsibly – in the coming year.

For more information on the Jane Walker First Women campaign, please visit JohnnieWalker.com, and follow @JohnnieWalkerUS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the hashtag #FIRSTWOMEN.

US PR CONTACTS:

HUNTER

[email protected]

212-679-6600

About Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand, enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above else.

Six generations of skilled Master Blenders have pioneered and crafted bold new flavours that have transformed a small Scottish grocery store business, founded in 1820, into an international whisky business selling stylish, authentic, and iconic blends.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for nearly 19 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2019), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook @IFundWomen, or visit us at www.ifundwomen.com.

SOURCE Johnnie Walker