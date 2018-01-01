Jane.ai Adds HubSpot Integration to Provide Customers Easier Access to Platform Intelligence

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane.ai, the first truly AI-Powered Teammate designed for the workplace, officially announced today that starting September 1, Jane.ai will release a HubSpot integration to provide users of HubSpot, the leading inbound marketing and sales growth platform, with more flexibility and instant access to the platform's intelligence.

As organizations rely on more and more tools, employees are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information stored across the various apps, platforms and databases they use to do their jobs. According to HubSpot, 32% of sales reps spend over an hour a day on data entry maintenance with CRM systems that are difficult to navigate. Through the Jane.ai integration, HubSpot users can now source information without ever having to leave the conversational interfaces they use to communicate with their teammates - helping HubSpot users to be more efficient and productive, ultimately saving resources and dollars.

"When we learned how Jane.ai is automating and improving the workday, we knew she'd be a great fit for HubSpot customers," said HubSpot Chief Strategy Officer Brad Coffey. "Jane's HubSpot integration will bring our customers instant, on-the-go access to critical bits of intel from across our Marketing, Sales and Service Hubs, within the channel customers are already using to communicate with their teams. That increased flexibility and access will make it even easier for our customers to achieve their unique business goals."

HubSpot has also selected Jane.ai to be one of 12 startups featured at Startup Central at this year's Inbound Conference, September 4th - 7th at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Jane connects all of an organization's siloed information across platforms, apps, teams and databases, and surfaces information through a real-time, conversational interface. When an inquiry is posed to Jane, she connects to the company's cloud-based apps, mines information from docs and learns the team's tribal knowledge to provide instant responses. Additionally, as Jane is fully integrated into a variety of the most used workplace communication platforms, including Slack and Skype, there is virtually zero learning curve for most users. For example, a HubSpot user can simply ask Jane, "What is the status of the ACME deal?" or "Show stats for the Halloween landing page" and an accurate response is returned in mere seconds.

"We're proud to integrate with HubSpot to make it easier for its users to get exactly what they need, when they need it," said David Karandish, CEO and Founder of Jane.ai. "With the help of Jane, HubSpot users can now tap into the power of their HubSpot data from anywhere, on-the-fly; imagine being able to look up the CTR on an email from an Uber, or the status of the ACME account while walking into a meeting."

Since launching in June with $8.4 million in Series A funding, Jane.ai has deployed pilots and initial integrations with a variety of customers ranging from Fortune 500 investment companies to academic institutions. To learn more about Jane.ai or request a demo, visit www.jane.ai.

About Jane.ai



Jane.ai is an artificial intelligence platform that empowers employees to access their company's intelligence in the simplest way possible — through a conversational interface. Jane makes company information accessible by integrating with apps, mining intel from docs, and learning tribal knowledge — giving employees instant access to the information they need in moments instead of hours. Jane.ai was founded in St. Louis, Missouri in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs David Karandish and Chris Sims, and is backed by a network of Midwest investors. Jane.ai's current clients include Washington University in St. Louis, USA Mortgage, and Ameren, among others.

More information can be found at www.jane.ai or on social media on Twitter at @jane_ai, Facebook and LinkedIn at @teamjane, and on Instagram at @teamjane.ai.

About HubSpot



HubSpot (NYSE : HUBS ) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 44,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.





HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore (APAC HQ); Bogotá, Colombia (LatAm HQ); Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.





Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

