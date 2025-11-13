Janeen Norquist recognized as 2025 Woman of the Year at Service World Expo

The Just In Time Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing co-founder was honored for her integrity and commitment to empowering the next generation of women in the trades

AURORA, Ill., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Janeen Norquist, president of Just In Time Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing Services, a family-owned home service company in Sandwich, Illinois, was recognized as the 2025 Woman of the Year at Service Nation's Service World Expo 2025.

Each year, the Service Nation Woman of the Year award recognizes one woman who exemplifies outstanding commitment and service to the residential contracting industry. This award honors Norquist's dedication to integrity, innovation and empowerment within the trades.

Just In Time Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing President Janeen Norquist was recognized as Service Nation's 2025 Woman of the Year at the Service World Expo in Las Vegas.

"There are some people whose presence in this industry feels bigger than their company logo or their title," said Service Nation Director of Affiliate Relations Carol Longacre while presenting Norquist with the award at the expo. "They are the ones who lift others as they climb, who cheer the loudest when someone else wins, and who remind us that leadership isn't about power. It's about people. Janeen Norquist is one of those people. She leads with heart, grit, and a contagious sense of purpose."

Norquist, who co-founded Just In Time with her husband, Justin Norquist, has been instrumental in growing the company while cultivating a culture grounded in reliability, mentorship and teamwork. Under her guidance, Just In Time has become a trusted name in home comfort and community service across northern Illinois.

"Winning this award reminds me that success isn't a destination, it's a responsibility," Janeen Norquist said. "Every step I take is built on the lessons and encouragement of others. Now it's my turn to help open doors for those still finding their path."

Through her involvement with Women in HVACR and the Service Nation community, Norquist has contributed to advancing opportunities for women in the home service industry. Her recognition reflects her ongoing efforts to promote professional growth, executive development and a culture of support within the trades.

About Just In Time Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing Services

Just In Time Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing Services is a family-owned and operated full-service home comfort company based in Sandwich, Illinois. Since 2010, the company has delivered expert heating, cooling, plumbing and indoor air quality solutions to homeowners across the region. From emergency repairs to scheduled maintenance, Just In Time's highly skilled technicians provide trusted, personalized service and peace of mind to every customer. For more information, visit www.justintimeheroes.com.

