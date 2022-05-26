Janelle K. House is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROCKDALE, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Janelle K. House is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her work in the medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at the Country Meadows Clinic.

As a doctor of osteopathic medicine specializing in family medicine, Janelle K. House has helped countless patients receive healthcare. She has been practicing for 25 years and joined Country Meadows Clinic in 2018.

Janelle House

Dr. House grew up in a family of doctors - her father and uncles were both physicians. She wanted to find her career in an underserved section of the healthcare system, so she turned to Geriatric Healthcare. Dr. House examines and treats patients and is often the first doctor they visit as their primary caregiver. She always listens to her patients and provides ample time to address all their concerns. Dr. House can then refer them to specialists or prescribe medication and treatments.

As an Osteopathic Physician, she takes a full-body approach to medical care and takes all symptoms and illnesses into account while treating her patients. At Country Meadows Clinic, located in Thorndale, TX, providers take extra time to listen to patients and provide the best possible care, saying, "We understand that patients want more from their clinical experience...They would like to be treated on a more personal basis." The clinic currently offers IV Vitamin therapy to help both chronic and temporary conditions, with different infusions for patients to choose from to suit their individual needs.

In her current position, Dr. House practices medicine at various locations in Texas and Oklahoma. She is affiliated with Rockdale Hospital Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.

Dr. House attended the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor to start her education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. She next attended the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Kansas City University, earning her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. She completed an internship at the Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas, followed by a residency and Geriatric Fellowship at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

As a result of her years of studying, Dr. House is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians (AOBFP.) The AOBFP is an organization that provides qualifications for Osteopathic Physicians who have met certain standards and remain in good standing in their field of expertise.

To remain aware of developments in the field, Dr. House maintains active memberships with the

American Osteopathic Association, the Bell County Medical Association, the Texas Geriatric Society, the American Medical Directors Association, and the American College of Family Practice Physicians.

On a personal note, Dr. House enjoys traveling, embroidery, quilting, and gardening. She has a Master's degree in Music and often plays the piano and organ.

Dr. House has recently been awarded for her work with a profile recognition by Health News Today

For more information, visit www.countrymeadowsclinic.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who