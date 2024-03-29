JANELLE MONÁE TO TAKE THE STAGE AT POSSIBLE

Grammy®-nominated Artist to Join the Lineup of A-List Speakers

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and , the premier marquee marketing event, announced today that award-winning musician, actor and producer Janelle Monáe will be a special guest for a fireside chat.

Janelle will share her unique perspective about the entertainment business and how she transcends her personal brand. She will discuss the power of diversity in driving narratives and fostering inclusivity, and her vision for the future of entertainment and media.

"Janelle Monáe's glowing resumé and unparalleled experience at the intersection of culture, media and storytelling is the perfect addition for POSSIBLE's programming," said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. "She is a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, experimenting and pushing boundaries. Janelle's fireside chat is one our delegates will not want to miss as she will dive into how she has taken her talents and business savvy to the next level."

Janelle is a 10x Grammy®-nominated artist, actor, producer and New York Times best-selling author. She is known worldwide for her inimitable style and visionary sound which celebrates the spectrum of identity. Following her critically acclaimed 2018 album "Dirty Computer," Janelle released her newest album "The Age of Pleasure" last June. The album garnered two Grammy nominations in the 'Best Progressive R&B Album' and 'Album of the Year' categories.

As an actor, she starred as Cassandra Brand in Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" alongside Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. Additional credits include Academy Award®-nominated film "Hidden Figures" and Academy Award®-winning film "Moonlight." Monáe's first book, NYT bestseller "The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories from Dirty Computer," was published in 2022 and is a collaborative effort between Janelle and an incredible array of talented writers. Janelle was recently honored as the Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year by Trevor Project, is a co-chair to Michelle Obama's When We All Vote, and her Fem the Future initiative creates opportunities for young women and girls in music, arts, and education.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. POSSIBLE is a tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing and business leaders, as well as visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

During the event, POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The POSSIBLE agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners added weekly. Brand marketers attend POSSIBLE for free. The event officially kicks-off Monday, April 15, and extends through Wednesday, April 17, with Google's Human:Human special programming on Thursday April 18.

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is the premier marquee marketing event, owned and organized by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the second edition will take place on April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Co-Founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is fast becoming the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year. Register to attend at possibleevent.com.

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech, adtech, media and other marketer supporting companies, who work collaboratively architecting the future of marketing, while relentlessly fixated on delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change by taking on marketing's unanswered questions and challenging our commonly held beliefs. We are committed to science and questioning; believing that creating new & even revolutionary marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo. MMA also works directly with members and business leaders to aggressively adopt peer-driven, proven, science-supported best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions in groundbreaking research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable insights & tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes marketing's future success, while also propelling business growth.

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Ally Bank, AppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonalds Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information see www.mmaglobal.com.

