Janet Ceddia Promoted to President & COO of Addtronics

GREENWICH, Conn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addtronics, LLC ("Addtronics"), a consolidator of high-quality, niche automation technology and solution providers innovating for the life sciences and other industries, announced today the promotion of Janet Ceddia to President & COO.

Ms. Ceddia joined Addtronics as COO in September 2023. Since joining she has already led multiple value creation initiatives, including establishing back-office shared services, upgrading integration efforts, and launching lean manufacturing initiatives.

Ms. Ceddia has over two decades of experience building high-performing teams and enhancing profitability at multiple industrial service businesses. She is a seasoned business builder and a proven executive of both founder-owned and private equity-backed companies. She is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded and grown multiple companies. She is a distinguished alumna of the Harvard Business School and earned her BA with high honors from Colby College.

On her promotion, Ms. Ceddia said, "I am honored to take on this larger role at Addtronics. It is a true privilege to be of service to our Operating Companies, supporting them in their growth goals and working to help each team realize their full potential."

Max Katzenstein, Executive Chairman of Addtronics, commented, "It has been a pleasure to work alongside Janet over the past nine months, and Addtronics is lucky to have an executive of her caliber help to lead our business as we strive to achieve the Addtronics mission."

Addtronics is actively searching for additional businesses to add to its family of automation solution providers. Ideal candidates will be excited about joining a mission-driven organization that values the uniqueness and entrepreneurial spirit of each of its operating companies.

About Addtronics: Addtronics is a consolidator of high-quality, niche automation technology and solution providers innovating for the life sciences and other industries. Addtronics seeks to be the acquirer of choice in this space by allowing its operating companies to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while enjoying the benefits of scale and partnership with other Addtronics companies. For more information on Addtronics, please visit www.addtronics.com.

