Janet Hanofee Named ITC Federal Chief Human Resources Officer

Human Resource expert joining ITC to accelerate employee-centric workforce growth.

FAIRFAX, Va., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Federal (ITC), a provider of advanced information technology solutions, announced that Janet Hanofee has joined the executive team as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). In this role, she will lead ITC's corporate human resource strategy by delivering a highly talented, fully supported, and employee-centric workforce.

"ITC is pleased to welcome Janet Hanofee as our CHRO and member of our executive team," said Greg Fitzgerald, CEO of ITC. "Janet's 20 years of experience in HR and 15 years in government contracting leading large HR programs, initiatives, and departments is key to ITC's ability to provide our customers with today's best and brightest talent. We look forward to partnering with Janet to execute our corporate vision and strengthen our company culture."

Hanofee brings to ITC deep technology expertise in leading high-performing teams. Before joining ITC Federal, Hanofee was a CHRO for SOSi, Chenega Corporation, and Jacobs (CH2M Hill). She managed sizeable international HR teams with employees operating worldwide. Hanofee's human resource expertise has been recognized, including her work with the Governor of Alaska, serving on the Worker's Compensation Board of Directors, and being named as the 'Top 40 Under 40 Alaska' list by the Alaska Journal of Commerce.

"I am so excited to join ITC Federal and help scale the business to match our amazing growth trajectory," said Hanofee about her new role. "The culture is the best of any organization I've been a part of, and I believe it is because our leadership recognizes that our employees are the reason we are so successful. I'm really proud to be a part of this company."

Hanofee sits on the Board of Directors for the Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI), the international credentialing body for measuring the competencies of HR practitioners. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Humanities from the University of Alaska and is an accomplished professional wildlife artist.

