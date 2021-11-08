Janet Moyer Landscaping Announces the Completion of Its Management Transition to Long Term Employees and the Retirement of Its Founders

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet Moyer Landscaping (JML) is excited to announce the completion of the transition to a new management team formed from employees who are part of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and the retirement of its founders, Janet Moyer and Michael Hofman. "Our management team has proven it can effectively run the company and the time has come for us to move on to other interests," says Michael Hofman regarding his and Janet Moyer's decision to retire.

The senior management team includes Joseph Couture, Caleb Goodwin, and Michael Padgett with combined experience of 35 years with JML. "Janet and Mike have built a wonderful company and have been invaluable partners preparing for this transition. The team is excited to move the business forward and provide a great place for our employees to work, while continuing to serve our existing and new clients in San Francisco," says Padgett.

About Janet Moyer Landscaping

Janet Moyer Landscaping is an award-winning, full-service landscaping company based in San Francisco, CA. It has designed and installed more than 1,400 unique and customized gardens in San Francisco's varied terrain. For more information, visit www.janetmoyerlandscaping.com or call 415-821-3760.

