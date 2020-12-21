Janet Moyer Landscaping Awarded 2020 CLCA Trophy Award Winner for Small Residential Installations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet Moyer Landscaping (JML), a full-service landscaping company based in San Francisco, received the CLCA Trophy Award for Small Residential Installations, awarded at its annual meeting held virtually in mid-November.

Located in the Mission district of San Francisco, the winning garden was design by Joe Couture, for clients wanting a new look in the rear of their two unit Victorian. The design maximizes the space by utilizing diagonal lines in the fencing and the patio area to expand the visual feel of the space. In addition, by working together to select complementary plants, containers and furniture, the designer and homeowners were able to create a warm, welcoming, and fun environment. Couture and the rest of the design team at JML are very excited to receive recognition from this prestigious yearly competition, adding to awards received in prior years.

About Janet Moyer Landscaping

Janet Moyer Landscaping is an award-winning, full-service landscaping company based in San Francisco, CA. It has designed and installed more than 1,300 unique and customized gardens in San Francisco's varied terrain. For more information, visit www.janetmoyerlandscaping.com or call 415-821-3760.

Contact: Michael Padgett

Janet Moyer Landscaping

San Francisco, California

415-821-3760

[email protected]

SOURCE Janet Moyer Landscaping

Related Links

http://www.janetmoyerlandscaping.com

