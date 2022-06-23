Janet Moyer Landscaping (JML) Names Joseph Couture CEO/President and Michael Padgett CFO/Vice President

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet Moyer Landscaping (JML), a full-service landscaping company based in San Francisco, has named Joseph Couture as CEO/President and Michael Padgett as CFO/Vice President serving the Board of Directors. The appointments are effective immediately.

Born and raised in New England, Joseph Couture received his BFA in Architecture with a minor in Building Technology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Outside the classroom he participated in the design and construction of permaculture gardens and worked with a small residential landscaping outfit. Over the years, he has honed his craft in a range of hands-on skills including masonry, carpentry, and plant care. Since joining JML in 2012 as a member of the installation team, he has had a significant impact on the company's growth and design development. His design process draws from both his formal education, and his trades experience, combining a concept driven approach with technical problem solving to find creative solutions to design challenges. His work with JML has earned multiple awards and continues to raise the bar for ecological garden design practices.

Michael Padgett joined JML in 2007. A native Californian and longtime San Franciscan, Michael has always enjoyed the outdoors and the many nature-immersive activities that are in close proximity to the Bay Area. His prior background is in financial and production management in advertising and banking. But it was only a matter of time before he found a career, and like-minded colleagues, more in tune with his love of nature.

"I am honored to step into this role, and could not be more thrilled to lead the company into its next evolution as an industry leader in sustainable Bay Area landscapes," said Couture.

About Janet Moyer Landscaping

Janet Moyer Landscaping is an award-winning, full-service landscaping company based in San Francisco, CA. It has designed and installed more than 1,800 unique and customized gardens in San Francisco's varied terrain. For more information, visit www.janetmoyerlandscaping.com or call 415-821-3760.

Contact: Shannon Osaki

Janet Moyer Landscaping

San Francisco, California

415-821-3760

[email protected]

SOURCE Janet Moyer Landscaping