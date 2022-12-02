Janet Rios' new book "Ixchel Menchu" is a deeply absorbing read about a brave warrior queen chosen by the Mayan gods.

MODESTO, Calif. , Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Janet Rios, a Mexican migrant, has completed her new book "Ixchel Menchu": an interesting piece that follows the journey of a Mayan superheroine, Ixchel Menchu. It's a character-driven story about the origin of her abilities and her growth as a hero and a ruler. The story also portrays the Mayan gods and the culture and traditions of the indigenous people.

Janet Rios

Rios shares, "In particular, in this book you will read about Mayan gods and indigenous people. Likewise, you will also find information that will explicitly talk about how these natives carry out their daily lives and how, over a long time, their culture and traditions have evolved. But nevertheless, what will make you not stop reading this story, will be when you discover that the young Mayan Ixchel Menchu receives incredible abilities, which make this young indigenous woman become a very powerful superhero. Certainly, at this point in the story, things get even more interesting. But unfortunately, I will not explain more here, because you will have to discover for yourself what really happens in this fascinating story."

Published by Page Publishing, Janet Rios' beautiful tale is both entertaining and insightful. Aside from the historical elements found in the story, the author also highlights the empowering quest of Ixchel Menchu.

This read is truly a great discovery.

Readers who wish to experience this page-turning work can purchase "Ixchel Menchu" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

