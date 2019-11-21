Janet Rios's New Book Millas Hacia La Libertad, A Riveting Story Of A Woman's Harrowing Life During The Nazi Domination

Janet Rios said this about her book: "This book writes a story of much injustice about the Nazi era, when Hitler fostered a harsh hatred of every person who will carry Jewish blood running through his veins. Irena, who is the main character of this story—full of pain, love, happiness, and controversy—copes with much strength and courage the unimaginable brutalities that the Nazi regime caused in her. And the only reason why this girl faced things with such courage was simply because her heart full of faith never lost the hopes of one day getting a big reward for dealing and tolerating so much oppression, since she never did anything to deserve that magnitude of brutality that the Nazis used against them."

Published by Page Publishing, Janet Rios's new book Millas Hacia la Libertad will open the readers' hearts and minds as they delve into the protagonist's overwhelming oppression the Nazis had given her and how she triumphed over them with courage and hope.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened with the historical truth of Jewish suffering during the Nazi rule can purchase Millas Hacia la Libertad in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

