Janet V. Johnson, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HYATTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet V. Johnson, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Doctor of the Year for her contributions in the field of Medicine as a Pediatrician at Loving Care Pediatricians.

Dr. Johnson has over 21 years of experience rendering top quality healthcare. Her areas of expertise include pediatric treatment, adolescent medicine and care, and preventative medicine. She takes a collaborative approach to healthcare by heavily involving parents in their children's healthcare plan, providing them with the knowledge necessary to guide their child in a healthy lifestyle.



Committed to promoting the health and well-being of newborns, infants, children and adolescents, Loving Care Pediatrics takes pride in their ability to provide continual care services to all patients from birth, through aging out of pediatrics. Exceeding the expectations of their patients and families, Loving Care Pediatrics continually instills new and innovate healthcare services in their practice to afford their patients the best available care and resources.



To prepare for her career, Dr. Johnson earned her a Doctorate of Medicine from the State University of New York at Buffalo University School of Medicine in 1991. She completed a residency in pediatrics with Howard University Hospital in 1994. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and maintains affiliations with the Regional Institute for Children & Adolescents Baltimore and the Washington Adventist Hospital. She is an esteemed Member of the Community Adventist Group of Prince George's County Maryland, Washington Adventist Health Network, American Academy of Pediatricians, and the Regional Institute for Children & Adolescents, Medical Advisory Committee-Amerigroup Insurance.



In recognition of a successful career, Dr. Johnson was honored in "Your Health Magazine" by Prince George County and the Bowie Maryland Lifestyle Magazine as a pinnacle professional of the healthcare field.



Dr. Johnson dedicates this recognition to her mother Lula Mae Johnson.

