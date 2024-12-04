JANICE BRYANT HOWROYD - A MASTER CLASS ON SUSTAINING EXCELLENCE

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Utilities Diversity Council (NUDC) announced today that Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder and CEO of ACT One Group and one of the nation's leading entrepreneurs and speakers, will lead a master class on Sustaining Excellence. Janice Bryant Howroyd- Sustaining Excellence will take place on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00 am PST. This will be NUDC's first Master Class – an annual event where national and global leaders share their best practice insights. This webinar is free and attendees may register at the NUDC website - https://nudc.com/.

Janice Bryant Howroyd is Founder and CEO of The ACT One Group, a global enterprise that provides employment, workforce management, and procurement solutions to a wide range of industries, Fortune 500 organizations, local and mid-market companies, and government agencies. Under Mrs. Howroyd's leadership, The ACT One Group has become the largest privately-held, woman and minority-owned workforce management company in the U.S. Mrs. Howroyd served as a White House appointee under former President Barack Obama and under the current administration as an Ambassador for Energy. Her passion for education, mentorship, and self-empowerment initiatives have earned her many professional and philanthropic recognitions, and she is a sought after speaker and media subject matter expert in her fields.

Mrs. Howroyd has built The ACT One Group on a sustained commitment to excellence, from the first customer touch point through the delivery of exemplary service and in the master class she will share her "super power" on preparing for potential clients and delivering at the highest level on her company's promise.

"In the years I have known her, I have never seen Janice Bryant Howroyd less than optimally prepared for any current or potential client or deliver anything less than excellence in her company's service, said Laurie Dowling, Executive Director of the NUDC. "This is a "super power" we can all learn, and NUDC is so fortunate that Mrs. Howroyd is willing to teach us."

This free master class is ideal for anyone who wishes to hone their business development, customer service, or leadership capabilities.

NUDC

The National Utilities Diversity Council educates, develops best practices and guides efforts that will promote diversity in the utilities and communications industries in the areas of governance, employment, procurement, language access/customer service, and philanthropy.

The NUDC is governed by a 21-member Board of Directors, chaired by Harry Sideris, President, Duke Energy, and The Honorable Davante Lewis, Commissioner of the Louisiana Public Service Commission. It is made up of corporate leaders, regulators and regulatory staff members, suppliers, and non-profit professionals committed to encouraging diversity in the utilities and communications industries. Since its inception, NUDC has provided resources through webinars, toolkits, conferences and research. The majority of NUDC's programs are made available at no charge to the user.

CONTACT: [email protected], 323-982-7223

SOURCE National Utilities Diversity Council