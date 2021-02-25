Janice Ibey joins Pacific Western Bank as SVP, Business Development Officer for Asset-Based Lending in Southern California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank is pleased to announce that Janice Ibey has joined the Bank as a Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer on its asset-based lending team. She will be located in Orange County, California. Janice will expand the Bank's efforts to deliver asset-based lending solutions to middle-market businesses from the Central Valley to San Diego and beyond.

"Janice has a proven track-record of success delivering asset-based lending solutions to businesses throughout Southern California, a market where she has spent a majority of her professional career" said Matt Lernor, Managing Director, Pacific Western Business Finance "I am confident that she is going to have an immediate impact on Pacific Western Bank's ability to provide creative financing to the middle-market businesses we serve" concluded Lernor.

A native of Southern California, Janice has over twenty-two years of experience in the commercial lending industry. She joins Pacific Western Bank having spent the past four years working with Crestmark, a division of Metabank as Vice President of Business Development in Southern California. Prior to that, Janice owned and operated her own business finance advisory firm in Irvine, California, Cinergy Commercial Capital. She has also worked in various executive roles for Fortes Financial, South Lake Mortgage and Finance America. Janice is actively involved in many professional organizations within the communities she serves, including the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) and the Risk Management Association (RMA). As a leading female lending professional, Janice was interviewed and recognized by The Secured Lender magazine in their "50 Women in Commercial Finance" edition. She holds her Bachelor's degree, cum laude from the School of Professional Studies with an emphasis on Housing and Real Estate at San Diego State University.

Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $29 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado. The Bank has 70 full-service branches primarily located in California, with one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office.

