Janice Stein Chairs International Jury for the 29th Annual Lionel Gelber Prize

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Patricia Rubin, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Foundation, has announced the following distinguished jurors joining Jury Chair Janice Gross Stein to select the 2019 Lionel Gelber Prize shortlist and winner.

Janice Stein , Jury Chair ( Toronto, Canada ) the Belzberg Professor of Conflict Management in the Department of Political Science and the Founding Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto

Anne Applebaum ( Warsaw, Poland and London, England ) is a columnist for the Washington Post and a Professor of Practice at the London School of Economics , where she runs ARENA, a research project on disinformation and 21st century propaganda

Sir Lawrence Freedman ( London, England ) was Professor of War Studies at King's College London between 1982 and 2014 and Vice-Principal of the College from 2003 to 2013. He now holds the position of 'Emeritus Professor' in the Department of War Studies

Shalini Randeria ( Vienna, Austria and Geneva, Switzerland ) is Rector of the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna , Professor of Social Anthropology and Sociology at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva and Director of the Albert Hirschman Centre on Democracy

Frank E. Sysyn ( Toronto, Canada ) is director of the Peter Jacyk Centre for Ukrainian Historical Research at the Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies professor in the Department of History and Classics at the University of Alberta and editor in chief of the Hrushevsky Translation Project

Key 2019 Lionel Gelber Prize Dates:

Tuesday, January 29 : Shortlist Announcement/Release of Finalist Podcast Interviews, presented by Focus Asset Management

Tuesday, February 26 : Winner Announcement

: Winner Announcement Wednesday, April 10 : Free Public Lecture given by the winner

About the Prize:

The Lionel Gelber Prize, a literary award for the world's best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs that seeks to deepen public debate on significant international issues, was founded in 1989 by Canadian diplomat Lionel Gelber. A cash prize of $15,000 is awarded to the winner. The award is presented annually by The Lionel Gelber Foundation, in partnership with Foreign Policy magazine and the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

Details at https://munkschool.utoronto.ca/gelber/

