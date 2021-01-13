Janice Stein Chairs International Jury for the 31st Annual Lionel Gelber Prize

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Janice Stein leads an international jury of thought leaders—Cameron Abadi, deputy editor at Foreign Policy magazine; Her Excellency Mrs. Janice Charette, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; Francis J. Gavin, a distinguished professor and author; and Yascha Mounk, an international affairs scholar and founder of Persuasion— for the awarding of this year's Lionel Gelber Prize.

"We are so pleased to announce the jurors for the 2021 Lionel Gelber Prize, which was created in memory of our uncle, a Canadian scholar, diplomat and author," said Sara Charney, Chair of the Lionel Gelber Prize Board. "We are delighted that the Prize continues to attract such distinguished jurors."

About the Prize: The Lionel Gelber Prize, a literary award for the world's best non-fiction book in English on foreign affairs that seeks to deepen public debate on significant international issues, was founded in 1989 by Canadian diplomat Lionel Gelber. A cash prize of $15,000 is awarded to the winner. The award is presented annually by The Lionel Gelber Foundation, in partnership with the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto and Foreign Policy magazine.

Key Dates: The Jury will announce its shortlist of five books for the 2021 Lionel Gelber Prize on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

For details, please visit munkschool.utoronto.ca/gelber

